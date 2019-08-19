Hens Breakout for 12 in Third Straight Win

Toledo, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens returned to Fifth Third Field on Monday to face the Indianapolis Indians, winning their third straight game, and second at home, by a score of 12-4.

After falling behind in the first inning, Toledo scored early and often to capture the win. The three MLB rehabbers contributed heavily to the win, combining for seven runs scored and three RBI.

Offensively, the Mud Hens began the bottom of the first down 1-0, but a single by Daz Cameron put Toledo in position to tie the game early. Another single, this one off the bat of Jeimer Candelario, moved Cameron up to second before a walk to Christin Stewart loaded the bases. Willi Castro then logged a single of his own, scoring Cameron to tie the game. Next, Frank Schwindel reached on a fielder's choice, accompanied by an error, resulting in both Candelario and Stewart scoring. Kade Scivicque then doubled off the right-center wall, scoring Castro and Schwindel, increasing the Toledo lead to 5-1.

The Hens kept it going in the second. With one out, Candelario and Stewart hit back-to-back singles followed by a walk to Grayson Greiner to load the bases for the second consecutive inning. A sacrifice fly by Castro scored Candelario followed by a walk to Schwindel to again load the bases. A wild pitch to Pete Kozma to the back stop allowed Stewart to score from third, sliding in safely, moving the score to 7-1 at the end of the second inning.

After a few innings of quiet at-bats, Chad Sedio knocked a double to shallow left field to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. Candelario drew a walk before Stewart smashed a three-run home run, his first with the Mud Hens this year, to increase the lead. Greiner then doubled and scored on a single by Castro, bringing the score to 11-3 through six.

On the mound for Toledo, Tim Adleman got the start, going seven innings. Over that span, Adleman totaled seven strikeouts, bringing his season total to 100, joining Matt Hall as the only two pitchers for Toledo to log 100 or more strikeouts so far this year. Hall tallied 106 before being called up to Detroit.

Adleman's day came to a close after seven. In addition to his seven strikeouts, Adleman allowed three runs on six hits and two walks to complete his line. He was replaced by the right-handed Zac Reininger. Reininger tossed one inning, giving up one run on two hits before Trent Szkutnik came in to replace him in the top of the ninth, recording three outs.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens and Indians will meet again on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. start time in Toledo. Kyle Funkhouser is scheduled to take the mound for the Hens, holding a 3-6 record on the year. As for the Indians, Alex McRae is set to throw as the starter. The game will be the second of the four game series.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 4

11. IF Willi Castro: 3 for 4, 3 RBI

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 0 (walked in only at-bat)

30. OF Danny Woodrow: 0 for 1, RBI

Rehab Report:

IF Jeimer Candelario: 1B, Batting 2nd: 2 for 3, 3 R, BB

OF Christin Stewart: LF, Batting 3rd: 2 for 2, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

C Grayson Greiner: DH, Batting 4th: 1 for 2, 2B, R

