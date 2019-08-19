Louisville Bats to Hold 'Flash Sale' August 20-24
August 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are offering a "Flash Sale" running from August 20-24, where fans can purchase field reserve seats for $5, valid for each the final 7 games at Louisville Slugger Field (August 25-29; September 1-2) this season.
The $5 field reserve ticket offer is a special thank you to Bats fans for all of their support. Promotions for remaining games include Kids Eat Free (8/25; 9/1), Kids Run The Bases (8/25; 9/2), Labor Day Eve Mash & Bash (9/1), Thirsty Thursday (8/29), and much more!
Use promo code 'thankyou20' for $5 tickets when visiting: https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/single-game-tickets
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 19, 2019
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-64) at Toledo Mud Hens (57-68) - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Bats to Hold 'Flash Sale' August 20-24 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Rochester (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Vladimir Gutierrez Named IL Pitcher of the Week - Louisville Bats
- International League Players of the Week Named - IL
- Vladimir Gutierrez Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Louisville Bats
- Beef on Weck Dog Claims Title as Top Dog for 2019 - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Announce 2020 Schedule - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Homestand Highlights- August 19-22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.