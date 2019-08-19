Louisville Bats to Hold 'Flash Sale' August 20-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are offering a "Flash Sale" running from August 20-24, where fans can purchase field reserve seats for $5, valid for each the final 7 games at Louisville Slugger Field (August 25-29; September 1-2) this season.

The $5 field reserve ticket offer is a special thank you to Bats fans for all of their support. Promotions for remaining games include Kids Eat Free (8/25; 9/1), Kids Run The Bases (8/25; 9/2), Labor Day Eve Mash & Bash (9/1), Thirsty Thursday (8/29), and much more!

Use promo code 'thankyou20' for $5 tickets when visiting: https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/single-game-tickets

