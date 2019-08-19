Vladimir Gutierrez Named International League Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Bats starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez has been named the International League's Pitcher of the Week for August 12-18.

In his August 15 start vs. Lehigh Valley, Gutierrez threw 6.0 innings, allowing one run on 2 hits, walking 2 and recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. He also hit his first career home run, a solo shot in the third inning off IronPigs starter Enyel De Los Santos.

Gutierrez (4-10, 6.36) notched his team-high ninth quality start in the no-decision, tying a career-high with 10 strikeouts.

The 23-year-old is the second Bats pitcher to win the IL Pitcher of the Week award this season, joining right-hander Lucas Sims, who won the award for July 1-7.

The right-hander homered for Louisville one game after starting pitcher Jesús Reyes did the same on August 14, becoming the second pair of pitchers in Louisville franchise history to homer in back-to-back games, joining Brian Barber and Rigo Beltrán (May 30-31, 1994 for the Redbirds).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.