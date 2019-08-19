Beef on Weck Dog Claims Title as Top Dog for 2019

August 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





There could only be one Top Dog and the fans of Western New York stayed true to their roots.

The Beef on Weck Dog, submitted by Lori Derfert of West Seneca, received over 26% percent of the votes and takes home the title of 'Top Dog' in the first ever fan-contest in parternship with Sahlen's.

An all-beef Sahlen's Hot Dog topped with shredded roast beef, horseradish coleslaw, caraway seeds and a thinly-sliced pickle, the Beef on Weck Dog submitted by Lori combines two WNY classics into one amazing hot dog. So, it be no surprise that Bisons fans choose this unique combination of toppings as their 'Top Dog' this year.

Now, you can try it for yourself. The Beef on Weck Dog will be served at Sahlen Field for one night only, Monday, August 26 as the Bisons face the Rochester Red Wings (7:05 p.m.) GET MY TICKETS!

Along with having her great-tasting Sahlen's hot dog served to the great Bisons fans at the ballpark, Lori will also be able to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game in front of her friends and family and take home an awesome Sahlen's Prize Pack and Hot Dogs for a Year!

Thank you for all the great Bisons fans that submitted their unique Hot Dog topping combinations for this year's Top Your Dog Contest!

