IronPugs lose 1-0 to Mets

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPugs (60-65) suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Syracuse Mets (65-61) on Monday night.

IronPugs starting pitcher Cole Irvin (5-1) and Mets starting pitcher Corey Oswalt (9-3) were locked in a pitcher's duel throughout the game. Both pitchers went seven innings, but only Oswalt left the game unscathed. Irvin gave up a home run to Rene Rivera in the top of the fourth inning.

Irvin struck out seven batters while giving up six hits and issuing two walks over the course of his outing. Edgar Garcia pitched two scoreless innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts.

The IronPugs managed just four base runners throughout the game - four singles, two by Shane Robinson. Irvin and Malquin Canelo each recorded a single. Phil Gosselin's eight-game hitting streak came to an end as he went 0-for-4 in the game.

Stephen Nogosek earned his second save of the season for the Mets as he pitched two scoreless innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts.

The IronPigs return to action on Tuesday night against the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

