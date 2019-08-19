SWB Game Notes

August 19, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





PAWTUCKET RED SOX (53-71) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (66-59)

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (4-7, 4.25) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 10.03)

| Game No. 126 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 19, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (August 18, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre flexed some early power against the Gwinnett Stripers, homering twice in the first three innings, and used a barrage of 16 hits to defeat the Stripers and avoid a sweep Sunday afternoon.

Before a crowd of 3,835 fans on a sun-splashed afternoon at Coolray Field, both offenses got out of the gates quickly. After seeing his team fall behind 1-0, Mandy Alvarez cracked a two-run home run to put the RailRiders ahead 2-1. Gwinnett tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, but Kyle Higashioka crunched a 415-foot homer to left field to put the RailRiders ahead for good at 3-2.

The game remained 3-2 through the middle innings thanks to RailRiders starting pitcher Adonis Rosa. He allowed a run in each of the first two innings before settling into his outing. Following Drew Waters' RBI single in the bottom of the second inning which tied the game 2-2, he faced the minimum 16 batters through the seventh inning, by which point the RailRiders had extended their lead.

SWB's offense jumped out to four more runs in the seventh inning off Rafael De Paula, growing the advantage to 7-2 thanks to an RBI single by Higashioka, RBI single by Alvarez and a two-run single by Billy Burns before a group of family and friends from nearby Atlanta. Alvarez capped the scoring for the RailRiders in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run double to give him 5 RBI in the game, falling one shy of his career-high set July 2, 2018 with the Trenton Thunder against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

HANGING ON: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell Saturday night in Gwinnett for their tenth straight loss on the road, dating back to the start of being swept in a three-game series in Louisville, July 26. The RailRiders rebounded Sunday afternoon to snap the skid with a 9-3 victory. In its last 17G, the team is 4-13 falling from 16-games above .500 with a 6.0-game lead in the division to just a 2.0-game lead in the division over both Buffalo and Syracuse with Rochester (3.0 GB) hot on their heels. The last time the lead in the division was as small as 1.0 games entering Sunday's series-finale was May 30th following a 6-5 win over Rochester when they improved to 48-40 on the season as they were growing the lead in the division after just taking over first place from the Syracuse Mets.

NOT GETTING OUTHIT, NOT GETTING WINS: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have been mired in a tough stretch where wins have been tough to come by. Despite that, they have amassed as many hits as their opponents in 5-of-their-last-7 games in their current slide and have lost four of those (1-4, .200). Before that, the team was 59-19 (.756) in games in which they weren't outhit by their opponents.

MAKING MOVES: With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 301 heading into Monday's game against Pawtucket. The team is averaging 2.39 moves/game this season and is on pace for 334 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

LOTS OF FACES: LHP Joe Mantiply made his SWB 2019 debut Sunday and in doing so became the 74th player to appear in a game for the RailRiders this season. LHP Tyler Lyons entered out of the bullpen Friday night for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders for his New York Yankees organizational debut against the Gwinnett Stripers. In doing so, he became the 73rd player to appear in a game for SWB this season. When RHP David Hernandez grabbed the ball from RHP David Sosebee in the 9th inning Wednesday night, he became the 71st player to play in a game for the RailRiders this season and Thursday's starting pitcher, Nick Nelson, was No. 72. This exceeds the 2018 team's total roster of 69 players, and far surpasses the 2017 mark of 65. The RailRiders are creeping up on the all-time franchise record of 75 players in a single season, set in 2015. With RHP Ryan Dull added to the roster recently, the RailRiders have one more player ready to become No. 75 to tie the record.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.