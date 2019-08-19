Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Homestand Highlights- August 19-22

The RailRiders return home tonight to open a four-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox at PNC Field. We have several great nightly promotions over the next few days with great ticketing values. We start with a Family Buck Night featuring one dollar walk-up lawn seats, $1 Sabrett hot dogs all night and additional $1 concession specials for two hours after gates open. Tomorrow is a $2 Tuesday with $2 walk-up lawn seats, plus $2 Landsharks and $2 nachos. We will also hand out $2 Dunkin Hot Cards to the first 500 fans as gates open tomorrow.

Wednesday is a Pay-It-Forward game benefitting the ALS Association. It's also a Waggin' Wednesday where you can bring your dogs to the ballpark for $1 with proceeds benefitting the Dessin Animal Shelter. We cap off this series against Boston's top affiliate with our final Thirsty Thursday of the season on PRIDE Night.

After this week, there are just four home games remaining during the regular season. With that being said, tickets for the Governor's Cup Playoffs are on sale now. More information is available at our website, as well as the easiest way to purchase single game tickets.

