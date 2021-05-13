Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (2-5)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #8 / Home #3: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (2-5)

PROBABLES: RHP Cody Ponce (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

YESTERDAY: The Indians earned their second consecutive victory for the first time this season with a 5-3 win over Toledo on Wednesday afternoon. With two outs in the third inning, Indy's offense got going with its first back-to-back home runs this season off the bats of Kevin Kramer and Will Craig to drive in the first three runs. After a two-run Toledo fifth, both runs unearned during Beau Sulser's winning performance, the Indians extended the lead with the eventual winning run and an extra for insurance.

BACK-TO-BACK JACKS: Last night's back-to-back home runs by Kevin Kramer and Will Craig were the second by the pair with Indianapolis, the first coming on May 25, 2019 at Columbus. The two long balls marked the Indians fifth and sixth home runs of the homestand after launching four in the home opener on Tuesday, and extended the team's total to 10 on the season. During the 2019 season the Indians as a team had three back-to-back home runs and went 1-2 in those contests. Those games and their records are listed below.

Will Craig and Kevin Kramer, 5/25 at COL (2nd inning) - L, 15-9

Pablo Reyes and JB Shuck, 5/27 at COL (7th inning) - W, 8-3

Cole Tucker and Logan Hill, 6/20 at BUF (9th inning) - L, 11-8

PITCHING PERFORMS: The Indians pitching staff ranks fourth among Triple-A East teams with a 2.92 ERA (20er/61.2ip) after holding the Mud Hens to one earned run yesterday. Indianapolis is tied for first place in saves (4, also: Columbus), second in hits allowed (44) and tied for third in least earned runs allowed (also: Iowa).

CRAIG CRUSHING: With his solo shot into the left field lawn yesterday, Will Craig has now homered three times in the past two days for Indianapolis. On Tuesday night, the Indians first baseman launched two home runs into the lawn for his first multi-homer game since 2018. Yesterday, he went 3-for-3 with a double and home run. He is now 5-for-6 this homestand with four runs scored, three home runs and three RBI.

WILL GETS THE CALL: First baseman Will Craig was selected by Pittsburgh today prior to the Pirates 6:35 PM game vs. San Francisco. Craig, as referenced in the above note, has heated his bat up substantially in the past two games and could fill a gap in the Pirates infield with Phillip Evans placed on the 10-day IL. The 2019 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award winning first baseman made his major league debut on 8/27/20 @ STL and went 0-for-4 with one strikeout in two games played. He was designated for assignment and outrighted to Indianapolis following the season.

ROSTER MOVES: To make room for Will Craig on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster, RHP Sean Poppen was designated for assignment today. In other roster moves for the Indians, infielder Connor Kaiser was assigned to the Pirate City complex in Bradenton, Fla. and INF Ethan Paul was promoted from Double-A Altoona.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Indians returned to Victory Field Tuesday for the first time in 619 days to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the park opening its gates in 1996. Throughout the past 25 years (beginning on July 11, 1996), the Indians are 926-756 at the corner of West and Maryland Street. The team's best home record during that time came in the first full season at the new ballpark, when it compiled a 49-23 record. The worst record came just a season ago, when the Indians went 32-38 with its first sub-.500 home record since 2003 (35-37).

