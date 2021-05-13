Ponce de Leon Makes Rehab Debut with Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped their second game in as many nights in Nashville, falling to the Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) 8-2 on Thursday night.

Daniel Ponce de Leon started the game for the Redbirds (2-7) on an MLB rehab assignment. The righthander went one successful inning, pitching a scoreless frame with no hits allowed and a strikeout. Ponce de Leon threw 14 pitches, seven of which were strikes.

Angel Rondón relieved Ponce de Leon, working the next four innings for Memphis. The 23-year-old allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits, fanning three Sounds batters in the process. The fifth inning proved to be Rondón's undoing, as he allowed three runs on four hits in the frame to make it a 5-2 Nashville (5-3) lead.

Memphis scored its runs in the fourth on Matt Dean's two-run home run to right field. It was an opposite-field dinger for Dean, as he took advantage of the 310-foot short porch down the line at First Horizon Park. Dean added a double later in the game for his first two-hit outing of the season.

Austin Warner impressed out of the bullpen for the Redbirds, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts. In 7.2 innings pitched this year, the lefthander has allowed just one earned run while racking up seven strikeouts.

Nashville scored three more runs in the eighth to put the game away.

