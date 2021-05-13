Jumbo Shrimp Add VIP Tables, Suites for "The Croods: a New Age" Family Movie Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have added infield VIP tables and climate-controlled suites as options for their next Family Movie Night pres. By IDEA Public Schools of Jacksonville - The Croods: A New Age at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, with a screening on the high-definition video board at 121 Financial Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Infield VIP tabletop seating, priced at $99 (seats a maximum of four people), features an exclusive menu feeding four people with the selection of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert (menu listed below). Reservations for infield VIP tables are extremely limited, and must be booked no later than Wednesday, May 18 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Jumbo Shrimp have opened a limited number of exclusive climate-controlled suites with indoor seating and outdoor balcony seats. The $500 package includes 10 tickets, a pair of menu options (listed below) and the ability to add on drinks. Suites are extremely limited and must be booked no later than Wednesday, May 18 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. All members of parties must arrive together.

The Family Movie Night VIP Table menu is as follows:

Appetizers (Choose one)

-Unlimited Popcorn

-Unlimited Potato Chips

-Chips & Salsa (Feeds 4)

-Fruit Salad (Feeds 4)

Entrees (Choose Two)

-Pizza cut in 8 slices (cheese, pepperoni or up to three of the following: pineapple, peppers, onions, mushrooms, bacon, pepperoni)

-12 Chicken Tenders & family portions of Tator Tots (served with BBQ sauce or ranch)

-Prehistoric Platter (Two whole turkey legs, family size side of mac & cheese, served with bread)

-Pulled Pork Nachos (Tortilla chips layered with pulled pork, cheese & jalapenos)

Dessert (Choose one)

-Brownies (Feeds 4)

-Cookies (Feeds 4)

-Apple Slices (Feeds 4)

Add-ons

Water - $4

20 oz. Coke, Sprite or Diet Coke - $5

12 oz. Yuengling, Miller Lite, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra - $4

12 oz. Intuition Ale - Shrimp Boat - $6

19 oz. White Claw - $11

House Wine Mondavi (750 ml - Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet) - $20

"The Croods: A New Age" Family Movie Night Suite Package menus are as follows (no substitutions):

OPTION 1:

Includes popcorn, 10 hot dogs, 30 chicken tenders, five French fry orders, five cookies, five cotton candies, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

OPTION 2: Includes popcorn, chips and salsa, 12 slices of pizza, 10 5 oz. burgers, five cookies, five cotton candies, five waters and five sodas (Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite).

ADD-ONS

Non-Alcoholic (6-pack, 20 oz. bottles)

Water - $20

Non-Alcoholic (6-pack, 12 oz. cans)

Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke or Lemonade - $20

Beer (6-pack, 12 oz. cans)

Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Yuengling - $30

House Wine

Merlot, Chardonnay, Cabernet, Pinot Grigio - $35

Liquor (375 ml)

Sailor Jerry or El Jimador - $35

Jack Daniels or Makers Mark - $40

Titos - $50

A limited number of socially-distanced seating is available in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl with the following prices and maximum grouping increments: Two-Person ($12); Family Four ($24); Family Six ($36); Group of Eight ($48). Each group will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Seats are available to purchase at jaxshrimp.com. Ticket reps may also be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are extremely limited.

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for Family Movie Night must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. There will be no Will Call. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Jumbo Shrimp Box Office, and must be purchased online.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking Lot P has been designated as the parking for this event, parking in Lot P will be FREE for movie night attendees. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Home Plate Gate, at the corner of Adams St. and A. Philip Randolph Blvd directly across from the arena.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced seating location.

