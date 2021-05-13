City and County High School Baseball Championships Set for Monday, May 17 at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that Victory Field will host the City and County High School Baseball Championships on Monday, May 17, the second high school doubleheader to be played at The Vic this month. Fans wishing to attend one or both games can purchase tickets online here.

"We're glad to once again host the 2021 City and County Championships after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic," said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "Four talented programs will take the field next Monday, and we can't wait to give the players a memorable experience playing in our beautiful ballpark."

Gates will open at 4:00 PM for the City Championship between Heritage Christian (away) and Cathedral (home), with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 PM. The County Championship will feature Lawrence North (away) against Brebeuf Jesuit (home) at approximately 7:30 PM.

Fans may also purchase tickets by contacting the participating high school athletic departments or the Victory Field Box Office at Tickets@IndyIndians.com or (317) 269-3545.

Per the current Marion County Public Health Department order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. All concession stands will be cashless.

Limited parking will also be available at Victory Field for $5 per vehicle (cash only).

