Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m. for May Games

May 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Single-game tickets to Rochester Red Wings home games in May go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the first 12 games of the season will go on sale both at the Ticket Office and at RedWingsBaseball.com. Only the first 12 games will be available in case New York State and/or Major League Baseball guidelines and protocols change in the future. Tickets purchased in advance are $20 in the 100 level and $15 in the 200 level while tickets purchased the day of the game are $22 in the 100 level and $17 in the 200 level.

The seating configuration has been updated after all Season Seat Holders were placed in their locations for the year. There have been additional socially distanced/unvaccinated sections added to allow more options for fans. Half of the seats in the seating bowl have been allocated toward vaccinated seats and half toward socially distanced/unvaccinated seats. Per New York State guidelines, vaccinated sections can be filled to 100% capacity while socially distanced/unvaccinated sections will have a 33% capacity limit and require six feet between ticket pods.

Fans wishing to purchase Season Seats can do so by calling 454-1001. Each Season Seat is $420 in the 100 level and $405 in the 200 level. Options are available in both the vaccinated sections and the socially distanced/unvaccinated sections.

Rochester opens the 2021 home schedule on Tuesday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The six-game series through Sunday, May 23 is the only trip to Rochester for the top affiliate of the New York Yankees.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.