Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 12, 2021

May 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, May 13th 6:35 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (2-6) at Nashville Sounds (4-3)Game 3 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #9 of 120 / Road Game #3 of 60

RHP Angel Rondón (0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs LHP Blaine Hardy (0-0, 2.70 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds' late comeback attempt fell short in Nashville on Wednesday night, with the contest ending in a 9-6 Sounds' victory. Memphis got on the board in the second inning on an RBI single from Scott Hurst, which tied the game at 1-1. Nashville opened up a big lead in the third, scoring four times. The 'Birds got a run in the fifth when John Nogowski singled in a run, but Nashville was able to pull away with three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth. Max Moroff and Matt Szczur each homered in the ninth inning as the Redbirds fought back, but Nashville was able to close out a 9-6 win.

Tonight's Starter: RHP Angel Rondón will make his second start of the season this evening. Rondón struggled in his 2021 debut, allowing six runs in 4.1 innings against Durham. The 23-year-old had an outstanding 2019 season between High-A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield, going 11-7 with a 2.93 ERA in 28 starts. After the season, Rondón was named the Cardinals' Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Nashville Starter: LHP Blaine Hardy will take the ball for the Sounds tonight. The 34-year-old veteran major leaguer struck out seven in 3.1 innings of one-run ball in Toledo last week. Hardy is in his first year in the Brewers' organization after signing as a free agent in February. Hardy has a career 3.73 ERA in 233 MLB games, all with the Detroit Tigers.

More-off Please: Max Moroff is putting up video-game type numbers through his first seven games of the season. Moroff is slashing .538/.647/1.115 with four home runs and nine RBI. Moroff has three long balls in his last two games and eight of his nine RBI have come in the last three contests.

Red Hot Rondon: Jose Rondón has been riding a hot streak over the last week. After starting the season without a hit in his first two games, Rondón has hits in six straight contests. During that stretch, he is 9-27 (.333) with four home runs and 12 RBI.

Looking Ahead: LHP Bernardo Flores, Jr. will make his first start of the season tomorrow in Nashville. The lefty pitched effectively out of the bullpen on Sunday. Tommy Parsons will get the ball on Saturday for the third time in 2021 and Miles Mikolas will make his third rehab start with the Redbirds on Sunday. Memphis will return home on Tuesday night to open a six-game series with the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.