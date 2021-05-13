Pitcher Bubba Derby Homers in Nashville's Second Straight Win
May 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Pitcher Bubba Derby delivered a pinch-hit home run to break a 2-2 tie and propel the Nashville Sounds to an 8-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds in front of 3,976 fans on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Derby is the first Sounds pitcher to homer since June 14, 2014 (Kyle Heckathorn vs. Reno).
Nashville jumped on the board first when Mario Feliciano made it a 1-0 game on a sacrifice fly from Mario Feliciano.
Memphis responded in the third with a two-run homer, but the Sounds tied the game at two in the bottom half when Hernán Pérez hit a homer of his own.
Derby's homer in the fifth inspired a rally as Dustin Peterson and Derek Fisher each brought home a run with a single to give Nashville a 5-2 lead.
The Sounds added three insurance runs in the eighth. Jace Peterson roped an RBI-double, Pérez scored on a wild pitch and Corey Ray singled home a run to put Nashville up 8-2.
Blaine Hardy started for Nashville and went five innings in the win. He struck out four and became the first Sounds starter to pick up a win in 2021. Derby followed with two scoreless innings, Quintin Torres-Costa fired a zero in the eighth and Hoby Milner finished the game with a scoreless ninth.
Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Nashville. Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Bernardo Flores Jr. (0-0, 2.70) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Bubba Derby is the first Sounds pitcher to homer since June 14, 2014 (Kyle Heckathorn vs. Reno)....and hit the first pinch-hit home run since July 6, 2016 (Max Muncy at Memphis).
Hernán Pérez homered for the first time since September 29, 2019 (at Colorado)...he is batting .571 with 3 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home runs and 4 RBI in his first two games with the Sounds.
Nashville has scored first in seven of eight games this season...they are 5-2 when scoring first.
The Sounds have won four of their last five games.
Keston Hiura doubled twice for the first time since September 27, 2019 (at Colorado).
Dustin Peterson has recorded an RBI in three straight games.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 13, 2021
- Red Wings Fall, 3-1, in Trenton Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitcher Bubba Derby Homers in Nashville's Second Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
- Ponce de Leon Makes Rehab Debut with Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Mets Lead Evaporates in 7-4 Loss to Red Sox on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Pull away from 'Pigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Long Ball, Mets Errors Help WooSox to Second Win at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs fall to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Manoah Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week - Buffalo Bisons
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-3) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (2-5) - Indianapolis Indians
- City and County High School Baseball Championships Set for Monday, May 17 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Pair of Four-Run Innings Gives Chasers Second Straight Comeback Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sánchez Named Triple-A East Player of the Week - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Fifth Third Field at 100% - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 13, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 12, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- May 13 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Christian Yelich Set to Join Sounds on MLB Rehab Assignment Friday - Nashville Sounds
- Twins Sign 10-Year MLB Veteran Daniel Descalso to Minor League Contract; Will Report to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Add VIP Tables, Suites for "The Croods: a New Age" Family Movie Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- City and County High School Baseball Championships Set for Monday, May 17 at Victory Field - Indianapolis Indians
- Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m. for May Games - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Sounds and Folds of Honor Announce Rock-N-Jock Celebrity Softball Game on June 3 - Nashville Sounds
- Poteet Earns Win in MLB Debut for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Manoah, Bisons Blow out Red Wings, 12-0 - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Pitcher Bubba Derby Homers in Nashville's Second Straight Win
- Christian Yelich Set to Join Sounds on MLB Rehab Assignment Friday
- Nashville Sounds and Folds of Honor Announce Rock-N-Jock Celebrity Softball Game on June 3
- Nashville Scores a Season-High Nine Runs in Win over Memphis
- Nitro Circus Brings High-Adrenaline Live Entertainment Back with Explosive You Got this Tour to First Horizon Park