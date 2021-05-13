Fifth Third Field at 100%

Toledo, OH-- The Toledo Mud Hens have announced beginning Tuesday, June 8, Fifth Third Field will return to 100-percent capacity. Fans can now purchase tickets to all 2021 games.

"The Governor's announcement last night, lifting all COVID-19 health orders on June 2, is the news we have been waiting for," said Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen. "Our fans have been patient and supportive through all the transitions, and on behalf of the entire Mud Hens organization we can't wait to celebrate with you."

The current 2021 Health and Safety Guidelines are still in place through June 2, which includes the next Mud Hens series against Columbus from May 18 through May 23. The guidelines will be updated for the June 8 homestand.

Single game tickets can be purchased or by calling the box office at 419-725-4367.

