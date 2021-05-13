Mud Hens Mount Comeback for First Win of the Series

May 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







After hitting back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches for the second straight game on Thursday night, the Indianapolis Indians lost in comeback fashion to the Toledo Mud Hens, 6-5.

The back-to-back homers marked the second time since 2005 that the Indians have hit two consecutive home runs in back-to-back games, the first occurring from July 4-5, 2007 vs. Louisville and Norfolk.

The Indians (4-4) batted around the order for the first time this season to kick things off in the second inning, posting five runs on five hits. With two runners on and no outs, Anthony Alford launched a pitch over the right-field wall for his first hit of the season to give Indy a 3-0 lead.

On the next pitch by Toledo starter Wily Peralta, Christian Bethancourt - making his first plate appearance with the Indians this season - followed Alford's long ball with his own to left field to extend the Indianapolis lead.

Peralta exited the game without recording an out in the second frame (1.0ip, 4h, 5r, 5er, 2bb, 2k), and the Toledo bullpen proceeded to shut down the Indians lineup for the rest of the game. Miguel Del Pozo (W, 1-0) tossed two hitless innings. Following the offensive burst in the second, the Indians did not record a hit until the seventh inning.

Toledo (3-5) scored two runs of its own in the third on a home run by Victor Reyes. The center fielder led the Toledo offense with a double, home run, four RBI and a stolen base. One more run in the fourth inning and a three-run sixth lifted the Mud Hens to their first win of the series.

Matt Eckelman (L, 0-1)(BS, 1) entered in relief of Indians starter Cody Ponce in the seventh inning and surrendered three runs (one earned) on four hits.

Ian Krol (S, 1), surrendered two walks in the ninth inning but retired Bethancourt on a fielder's choice to seal the win.

The Indians and Mud Hens meet for the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night at Victory Field. RHP James Marvel (0-0, 3.60) faces off against RHP Logan Shore (0-1, 13.50). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.