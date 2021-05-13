Poteet Earns Win in MLB Debut for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet earned the win in his major league debut in a start for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. He is the 69th player of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to debut in the big leagues, including the second this week.

Poteet earned the win by striking out six batters in five innings, ceding two runs on four hits. He did not walk a batter. He becomes the third starting pitcher in Marlins' history to pitch at least 5.0 innings and not allow a walk in his Major League debut. He joins Aníbal Sánchez on June 25, 2006 and Sixto Sánchez on August 22, 2020. Additionally, the 26-year-old Poteet became the first right-hander drafted by the Marlins to win his major league debut since Ryan Tucker won his debut on June 8, 2008.

The Marlins gave Poteet two runs to work with in the top of the first before he took the mound. In the bottom of the inning, the right-hander yielded one run, but struck out Stephen Vogt to end the inning, earning his first major league punchout.

Poteet settled in nicely in the middle innings, highlighted by the fourth inning where he struck out the side in order.

A native of San Diego, Calif., Poteet was originally drafted by Miami in the fourth round of the 2015 draft out of UCLA. He began his career with Short Season Class A Batavia later that summer, and by 2017 was a mid-season All-Star in the Florida State League with High-A Jupiter.

He first pitched in Jacksonville in 2018, making 21 starts in Double-A, and working to an ERA of 5.26. He returned to the Jumbo Shrimp in 2019 and trimmed that ERA significantly, pitching to a 2.25 ERA in 13 starts to earn Southern League mid-season All-Star recognition. He received a promotion on June 30, 2019 to Triple-A New Orleans.

Poteet opened up 2021 back in Jacksonville, now as the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate. In his only start with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, he struck out 10 against Norfolk on May 6, allowing just a run in 5.2 innings of work. The Marlins then selected his contract Wednesday prior to his debut.

Poteet is the 907th player to play in both Jacksonville and in Major League Baseball. He joins pitcher Luis Madero to debut this week, with infielder José Devers also debuting earlier in 2021.

