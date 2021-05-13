Sánchez Named Triple-A East Player of the Week
May 13, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Jesús Sánchez has been named the Triple-A East player of the week for May 4-9, Minor League Baseball announced Thursday.
Sánchez registered 15 hits in his first 27 at-bats of the season, including three home runs, and he drove in 12 of the team's 44 runs over the course of the opening homestand. The 23-year-old finished the week leading Triple-A East hitters in RBIs (12), SLG (1.074), OPS (1.646), hits (15), extra-base hits (6), and total bases (29). He also ranks second in the league in batting average (.556) and sixth in OBP (.571).
A native of Higuey, D.R., Sánchez belted a three-run home run as part of a five-RBI performance in an 11-5 victory over Norfolk on opening day. He followed it up with a career-high five-hit game on Wednesday, finishing a double shy of the cycle.
Sánchez was originally signed by the Tampa Bay as an international free agent in 2014, and was acquired by Miami at the trade deadline in 2019, along with Ryne Stanek, in a deal that sent Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards to the Rays. Sánchez was promoted to the major leagues on August 20, 2020 and made his debut the following day against the Washington Nationals.
He entered the 2021 season ranked as the Marlins' sixth overall prospect by MLB.com, as well as their second-highest rated outfielder. He has hit safely in every game he has played this season.
