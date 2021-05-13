Pair of Four-Run Innings Gives Chasers Second Straight Comeback Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Omaha Storm Chasers came-from-behind to defeat the Columbus Clippers for the second straight day, scoring four runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and holding on to win, 8-6, after allowing two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Omaha (6-3) holds sole possession of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division standings for first time this season.

With the game tied, 4-4, in the top of the ninth, shortstop Kevin Merrell led off with a single against Columbus (5-3) right-hander Dalbert Siri (Loss, 2-1) before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by catcher Freddy Fermin and to third on a wild pitch. After outfielder Edward Olivares walked and stole second base, third baseman Emmanuel Rivera gave the Storm Chasers the lead with a two-run single up the middle. The very next batter, designated hitter Ryan McBroom, drilled a two-run home run over the left-field fence to extend Omaha's lead and make it an 8-4 game.

Right-hander Jace Vines (Win, 2-1) allowed a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth on back-to-back RBI singles with two outs, but retired outfielder Connor Marabell to end the game.

The Clippers scored first, plating two in the first inning against right-hander Andrés Sotillet, who started in place of the scheduled starter right-hander Ronald Bolaños and allowed two runs on four hits in 0.2 innings. Right-hander Grant Gavin got the final out of the first inning, pitched a clean second inning, and then allowed two runs in the third on an RBI single from infielder Owen Miller and an RBI double from infielder Gabriel Arias.

Left-hander Logan Allen pitched four hitless innings to begin the came for Columbus before the Storm Chasers scored four runs against him in the fifth. After second baseman Gabriel Cancel singled to start the inning and outfielder Bubba Starling walked, Merrell and Fermin hit back-to-back RBIs singles to cut the deficit in half and make it a 4-2 game. Next, Olivares laced a two-run double down the left-field line to tie the game, 4-4.

Olivares finished the game 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a walk to extend his hitting streak to nine games to begin the season.

Right-hander Jesse Hahn made a rehab appearance, facing five batters in the fifth. Hahn threw 23 pitches (11 strikeouts) and loaded the bases on a single and two hit batsmen before exiting with two outs in the inning. Right-hander Mike Shawaryn stranded the bases loaded in the fifth to complete the inning and then, after loading the bases in the sixth with nobody out, retired the next three batters-including back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning-to hold Columbus off the scoreboard in the sixth.

It was Omaha's fifth come-from-behind win of the season and the team's second straight come-from-behind win.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Clippers on Friday, when left-hander Jake Kalish (0-1, 9.53 ERA) faces left-hander Scott Moss (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m. CT on 1180 The Zone.

