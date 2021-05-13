May 13 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (4-3) @ ST. PAUL SAINTS (3-5)

Thursday - 7:05 PM - CHS Field - Saint Paul, MN

RHP Cory Abbott (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (0-0, 3.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa will look to get back in the win column tonight after dropping game two of the series 6-1 to St. Paul. Cory Abbott will take the ball for his second start of the season in search of his first win as an I-Cub. He'll be facing off with Bailey Ober, who will attempt to lead the Saints to their first back- to-back wins of the 2021 season.

GOOD START, GOOD OUTING: Starter Cory Abbott made his Triple-A debut last Thursday, May 6 against the Indianapolis Indians. Abbott went 6.0 innings and allowed just four runs (three earned) on three hits, three walks and struck out eight. The righty surrendered all three runs in the first two innings, including a two-run home run in the top of the second. After the home run, he allowed just one single and one walk in his remaining 4.2 innings of work. He sat down 10 of the last 11 batters he faced, eight in a row before a one-out walk in his last inning of work. In that stretch, Abbott recorded six strikeouts, striking out the side in both the fourth and sixth innings. If he gets into that rhythm from the start of the game against the Saints tonight, he could earn his first win of the season, and of his Triple-A career. Entering tonight's game, he is tied for sixth among pitchers in the Triple-A East in opponents batting average against, with an average of just .136.

OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE SPECTRUM: To start the season, Iowa's pitching staff has been spectacular, while the offense has struggled. On top of throwing a combined no-hitter Sunday, the I-Cubs pitching staff has kept Iowa in every game they have played. Last night was just the second time this season a team has scored five or more runs against Iowa. Even after last night's performance, the staff ranks first in hits allowed (34), is tied for first for the lowest runs given up (21), and is tied for fifth for the lowest walks surrendered (28). Their 77 strikeouts ranks third among teams with seven games this season, and eighth in all of Triple-A. Despite scoring 11 runs Tuesday, the I-Cubs offense has the third lowest team batting average in the Triple-A East, at .215. It has been an up-and-down start to the season, going from being two-hit on opening night to hitting four home runs in the second game of the season.

RYAN IMPRESSIVE: Kyle Ryan made his first appearance for Iowa last night. He tossed six of his eight pitches for strikes, striking out one St. Paul batter on his way to a scoreless frame. It was Ryan's fourth outing of the year, after previously making three appearances for Chicago. In those three games, the lefty reliever allowed one earned run on five hits through 2.2 innings.

ON-BASE MACHINE: P.J. Higgins has reached base safely in nine out of his last 10 plate appearances, registering four hits and five walks over that span. Higgins is tied for seventh in the Triple-A East with seven walks, and eighth in the league with an OBP of .517. He leads the Iowa Cubs (players with at least five at-bats) in both of those categories, as well as batting average (.364) and is tied for the team lead with two doubles. Since turning 28 on Monday, May 10, Higgins is 4-5 with three runs, a double, two RBI and four walks.

HIT FOR SIX: Infielder Abiatal Avelino continued his early-season success on Wednesday at St. Paul, knocking two singles to extend his hitting streak to six games. Over that span, he's batting .400 (10-for-25) with a .984 OPS, five RBI and six runs scored. The consistency continues a career trend for Avelino, who had five hitting streaks of at least six games in 2019, including a season-high 10-game streak from May 3-May 12.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: The Saints evened the series at one a piece with their victory last night. The two teams face-off 10 more times this month and 28 more this season.

THE TREND CONTINUES: In all seven games of Iowa's season, the team that has scored first has come out victorious. The winning team pushed a run across the plate in the first inning in six of those seven games, including last night when St. Paul hit a solo home run in the first and second innings, giving them the early lead over Iowa.

SHORT HOPS: Holmes' five earned runs last night are the most given up by an Iowa starter so far this season... Jose Lobaton is 2-for-8 this season, both hits have been doubles. The catcher also has two RBI and two walks.

