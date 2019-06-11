Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (35-26) vs. Buffalo Bisons (27-34)

The Indians open a three-game set with Buffalo this evening.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Game #62 / Home #30: Indianapolis Indians (35-26) vs. Buffalo Bisons (27-34)

Probables: RHP Luis Escobar (1-0, 2.33) vs. RHP David Paulino (0-1, 4.58)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

SUNDAY: The Indians scored in five consecutive innings en route to a 6-2 win in the series finale on Sunday at Toledo, giving Indy two victories in the five-game set and a 4-4 road trip overall. Seven Tribe players recorded at least one hit while Ke'Bryan Hayes, Kevin Kramer, Jake Elmore and Christian Kelley each logged two-hit performances. The Indians grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a Nick Franklin sacrifice fly that followed a leadoff triple by Kelley, the third of his professional career. The Tribe added two runs in the fourth on a Pablo Reyes 428-foot, two-run shot to left to go up 3-0. Hayes ended the bottom half of the fourth with a leaping grab to take away an extra-base hit from Dustin Peterson and then blasted his third homer of the year in the top of the fifth. Consecutive two-out doubles by Elmore and Kelley in the sixth pushed the lead to five and Kramer gave Indy its sixth run with an RBI double in the seventh. Dario Agrazal tossed 7.0 innings and gave up just two runs, both coming after the stretch on a Kody Eaves homer. Jake Brentz registered the final four outs for his sixth save in as many chances.

COMING HOME HAPPY: The Indians just completed their fifth road trip of the season on Sunday and for the fifth time in as many opportunities, are coming back to Indianapolis with a road-trip finale victory. Indy won 4-3 at Toledo on April 10, 9-8 at Charlotte on April 28, 6-1 at Lehigh Valley on May 11, 8-3 at Columbus on May 27 and 6-2 at Toledo on June 9.

EXTRA BASES: Seven of Indy's 11 hits on Sunday went for extra bases, two shy of matching their season high of nine accomplished twice: April 12 vs. Charlotte and May 27 at Columbus. Kevin Kramer (two doubles) and Christian Kelley (double and triple) led the way with two extra-base hits apiece in Sunday's win.

HAYES HAMMERS ONE: Ke'Bryan Hayes belted his third home run of the season on Sunday, a 399-foot blast to left-center off RHP Spenser Watkins. The home run was Hayes' first since May 23 at Louisville. The 22-year-old leads the IL with 20 doubles and all minor league third basemen with a .986 fielding percentage, committing just two errors in 140 total chances.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: The Indians have gone 18 consecutive games without scoring a run in the first inning. During that stretch, the Tribe offense has gone 1-2-3 11 times, put one runner on base five times and two runners on just twice. Indy has had just nine total baserunners in the first inning during the 18-game drought. The last first inning where they put runs on the scoreboard came on May 23 at Louisville in an 8-7 win.

SINCE MAY 9: After falling below .500 at 15-16 following a loss on May 8 at Scranton/WB, the Indians have gone 20-10 to surge nine games over .500 at 35-26. The Tribe have gained three games in the standings during the stretch, going from 3.5 games out to just a half game back of Columbus. Indy's 20 wins since May 9 are tops in the International League. The hot stretch have been paved by the pitching staff, who owns a league-leading 3.97 ERA since that date.

WE THE NORTH: The Indians welcome Buffalo and Pawtucket to the Circle City for the six-game homestand, the first 2019 meetings against the two IL North foes. Indianapolis is already done with its season series against Scranton/WB from the North, splitting their six games against each other. The Tribe also won both games they played at Lehigh Valley, making them 5-3 against North opponents thus far. Since 2005, the year Indy became Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate, the Indians have finished over .500 against the North in 11 of 14 seasons. Since rejoining the IL in 1998, the Tribe are 493-480 (.507) against the North.

STRATTON ON A REHAB: RHP Chris Stratton has joined the Indians on a rehab assignment this afternoon, marking the 11th player on a rehab this year for Indianapolis. Stratton, 28, was acquired by the Angels from the Giants on March 26, 2019 but lasted just six weeks in Los Angeles, going 0-2 with an 8.59 ERA (28er/29.1ip) in seven games (five starts) for the Halos. He was designated for assignment by L.A. on May 7 and traded to Pittsburgh on May 11 for cash considerations. He made four relief appearances for the Buccos, registering a 1-0 record and 5.40 ERA (5er/8.1ip) with eight strikeouts before going on the 10-day injured list with right side discomfort on May 25.

MORE MOVEMENT: INF Cole Tucker was optioned by Pittsburgh on Saturday and officially joined the Tribe roster ahead of tonight's homestand opener. Tucker, 22, began the season in Indy and hit .333 (19-for-57) with three homers, one triple, three doubles, seven RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases in 13 games. He was recalled by the Pirates on April 20 and homered in his MLB debut that night. In 38 total games with Pittsburgh, Tucker batted .196 (22-for-112) with two homers, eight doubles and nine RBI. RHP Montana DuRapau was also recalled by Pittsburgh yesterday and pitched in its 13-7 loss to the Braves last night in Atlanta.

ROAD KILL: Pablo Reyes has hit safely in six straight and batted .375 (9-for-24) with two homers, four doubles and six RBI on the road trip. Jake Elmore also had a productive road trip, batting .364 (8-for-22) with three doubles and four RBI.

