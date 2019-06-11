Game Notes: Pawtucket Red Sox (26-36) at Louisville Bats (25-38)

June 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 64, Home 31

Pawtucket Red Sox (26-36) at Louisville Bats (25-38)

RHP Keury Mella (4-5, 4.83) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (3-4, 4.46)

7:00 PM | Tuesday, June 11, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

WELCOME HOME: The Bats return to Louisville for a 6-game homestand against IL North clubs Pawtucket and Buffalo. Tonight, the Pawtucket Red Sox come to Louisville Slugger Field for their first and only trip here this season. By the time this homestand ends, Louisville will be exactly halfway through its 140-game schedule, and just past the halfway mark of their 70 scheduled home games.

AGAINST PAWTUCKET: In 181 all-time matchups between Louisville and Pawtucket, the series has been nearly dead-even, with LOU holding a narrow 91-90 advantage. The Bats are 40-34 against the PawSox at Louisville Slugger Field, and 39-48 in Rhode Island's McCoy Stadium. Last season, the Bats went 2-4 against the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, dropping 2 of 3 in both 2018 series they met.

WELCOME BACK ROBERT: Right-hander Robert Stephenson joins Louisville on Major League rehab assignment, recovering from a cervical strain that has kept him sidelined for the entire month of June. Stephenson, who is 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA (11er/25.0ip) in 21 games with Cincinnati this year, has appeared in a Louisville uniform in each of the last 4 seasons (2015-18). For his Bats career, Stephenson is 24-21 in 63 apps (62 starts) with a 3.78 ERA (145er/345.2ip) with 267 hits allowed, walking 168 and striking out 351. He's the second MLB rehabber to join LOU this season, joining infielder Alex Blandino.

75 HOME RUNS: The Bats come into play on Tuesday night with 75 home runs as a club. Last season, Louisville hit its 75th homer in game one of a doubleheader on July 24 vs. Buffalo, when Josh VanMeter went deep off the Bisons' Major League rehabber Marco Estrada.

DON'T YOU KNOW AQUINO: Right fielder Aristides Aquino got his hitting streak to 14 games over the weekend, extending his team-high for the 2019 season. He owns the longest hit streak for a Bats player since Nick Senzel hit safely in 18 straight between last season and this year, and he's got the longest hit streak in a single season for a LOU player since Hernan Iribarren hit safely in 16 straight back in 2016 when he won the IL batting title.

AC/OG: Infielder Alberti Chavez, who has bounced between Louisville, Chattanooga and Billings several times over the past week, recorded both his first Triple-A home run and stolen base in the same game in Saturday night's suspended game, the first LOU player to accomplish that feat since Brian O'Grady did it in game 2 of a doubleheader on July 24, 2018 against Buffalo.

EVEN WHEN SCORING FIRST: The Bats led 5-0 on Sunday, including 4-0 after the first inning, and wound up dropping the game to Charlotte, 9-5, in a 6-inning rain-shortened affair. The come-from-behind loss for Louisville drops the club to 16-16 when scoring first in a ballgame this year, ranking last in the IL in that category.

WAITING AROUND: Over the weekend in Charlotte, the Bats and Knights endured a total of 4 hours and 38 minutes of delay time between Saturday and Sunday, including a suspended game, quasi-doubleheader and, finally, a rain-shortened contest. The 3:53 delay on June 8 was the second-longest in Louisville franchise history, trailing only the 4:20 delay that occurred on June 27, 2000 at Louisville Slugger Field.

SCHEBLER TO IL: Outfielder Scott Schebler was placed on the 7-day injured list with a right oblique strain, retroactive to June 9. In 30 games with LOU this season, he's batting .250 (27-for-108) with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 9 RBI, 10 walks and 27 strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.