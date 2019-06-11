Stratton Begins MLB Rehab Assignment with Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that right-handed pitcher Chris Stratton will join the Indians at Victory Field to begin a major league rehab stint. This will mark Stratton's first International League action after spending his Triple-A career in the Pacific Coast League. The 28-year-old is the 11th player to appear for Indy on a rehab assignment this season.

Stratton was traded to the Pirates from Los Angeles (AL) on May 11 and went 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA (5er/8.1ip) in four relief appearances for Pittsburgh before enduring right side discomfort, landing him on the 10-day injured list on May 25. He went 10-10 with a 5.09 ERA (82er/145.0ip) and struck out a major league career-high 112 batters in 2018 with San Francisco in 28 appearances (26 starts). He threw the first complete-game shutout of his career on Sept. 14, 2018 against Colorado, allowing only two hits and striking out seven. Stratton was San Francisco's first-round draft pick in 2012 and made his major league debut with the Giants on May 30, 2016.

Stratton will wear No. 37 in an Indians uniform. Infielder Cole Tucker is also active on the Tribe roster today after being optioned by Pittsburgh on June 8, and right-handed reliever Dovydas Neverauskas was recalled to the big leagues.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

