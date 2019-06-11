Last Week Around the Leagues

June 11, 2019 - Major League Soccer (MLS)





Last week the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes parted ways with head coach Mike Sherman, John Grant Jr. of the Denver Outlaws became Major League Lacrosse's all-time leading scorer and the Charlotte Checkers won their first American Hockey League Calder Cup Championship. Highlights from this week are from Major League Soccer, the International League, Pacific Coast League, Women's National Basketball Association Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Rugby.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

ESPN networks and ESPN+ will combine to present every Canadian Football League (CFL) game live in 2019 as part of a new, multi-year, exclusive U.S. rights agreement. ESPN will televise at least 20 CFL games. The television schedule also features all of the divisional semifinals, finals and 107th Grey Cup. ESPN+ will carry more than 65 games.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on that the organization and head coach Mike Sherman have agreed to part ways. Offensive Coordinator Khari Jones has been promoted to the position of interim Head Coach and will combine both positions.

XFL

The XFL announced today that Josh Bullock, former Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the Tampa Bay Rays, has been named President of the XFL football team in Tampa Bay.

The Seattle XFL team named former Alliance of American Football San Antonio Commanders head coach Mike Riley their offensive coordinator.

Indoor Football League

The six-time world champion Arizona Rattlers and Gila River Arena are excited to announce that the Rattlers will return to Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona for the Indoor Football League's 2019 Playoffs.

National Arena League

On Monday, June 3rd , Carolina Cobras staff, players and fans were saddened to hear the news about the passing of our Vice President of Player Personnel, Clayton Banner. As an integral part of this organization, as well as football for decades both indoor and outdoor, this was Banner's first season with the team. However, he had been a long-time friend, mentor, and colleague to many in the organization such as Head Coach Billy Back, Defensive Coordinator Josh Resignalo, and Vice President of Business Operations Brian Schmidt.

With a 52-41 win versus the NY Streets it not only took the Carolina Cobras to 6-2 on the year, it took Coach Billy Back to 100 overall wins as a head coach (100-36 0.735 5 Championships).

BASEBALL

International League

Durham Bulls catcher Mac James homerun hit the bull, and won a steak.

Pacific Coast League

El Paso Chihuahuas catcher Francisco Mejia hit a 507 foot homerun against the Omaha Storm Chasers

Omaha Storm Chasers right fielder Bubba Starling makes a diving catch to end the game against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

South Atlantic League

Eric Krupa, president of the South Atlantic League, has announced the rosters for the 60th Annual SAL All-Star Game, scheduled to be played on June 18, 2019, at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia, home of the West Virginia Power.

Midwest League

Richard A. Nussbaum II, President of the Midwest League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc., is pleased to announce the 2019 All-Star Game Rosters. The All-Stars were nominated and selected by the Field Managers of the Midwest League. The South Bend Cubs, are hosting the 55th MWL All-Star Classic on June 18, 2019 at Four Winds Field, South Bend, Indiana.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

More than 100 MLS players are set to participate in international competition this summer in the most prestigious continental tournaments across the globe. A total of 103 players representing 35 national teams will play in either international friendlies or tournaments including the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, CONMEBOL Copa América 2019, UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Philadelphia Union IIshnho had a great game two goals and one assist in their 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls.

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega conceded the opening goal by letting a pass go into his own net against FC Dallas.

National Women's Soccer League

Houston Dash forward Kayla McCoy will miss the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup due to a knee injury, the team announced. The forward suffered the injury during a friendly game with Jamaica against Scotland last week in preparation for the tournament.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Charlotte Checkers are bringing the Calder Cup to North Carolina. The American Hockey League's top team from start to finish in 2018-19 secured its first championship tonight with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena, winning the Calder Cup Finals four games to one.

Here is a video of the Charlotte Checkers celebrating the victory.

ECHL

The Newfoundland Growlers captured the 2019 Kelly Cup championship with a 4-3 win over the Toledo Walleye in Game 6 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals in front of a standing-room only crowd of 6,329 fans at Mile One Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Here is the video of them receiving the Kelly Cup.

Southern Professional Hockey League

The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the addition of new General Manager, Patrick Kelly, and Senior Account Executive, Kali Mayes.

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that the NAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the Brookings Blizzard to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where the team will continue play in the NAHL during the 2019-20 season as the St. Cloud Blizzard. The team will be playing and office out of the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex (MAC).

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty center Tina Charles hit another milestone with her 21-point performance in the 78-73 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks passing Vicki Johnson as the New York Liberty's all-time leading scorer (3249). She also grabbed 14 rebounds in her second consecutive double-double on the home floor.

Minnesota Lynx point guard Lindsay Whalen's #13 jersey is retired to the rafters.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Pole on pole violence in Redwoods  Archers game

Chaos attack Miles Thompson with a behind the back goal against the Atlas

Major League Lacrosse

Attackman John Grant Jr. broke Major League Lacrosse's all-time scoring record (reg. and postseason) in the Denver Outlaws' 18-16 road win over the Atlanta Blaze. Grant Jr. entered the game with 595 career points and topped Paul Rabil's mark of 596 following a goal and an assist in the first half of the matchup.

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League has announced the 2019 Expansion Draft. The New York Riptide and Rochester Knighthawks will make their picks on Tuesday, July 9th. Ahead of the Expansion Draft, each team will designate 11 protected players before the June 25 deadline. Expansion teams are then allowed to select eligible players who are not on the protected list.

Major League Rugby

San Diego Legion JP Du Plessis scores and the end of the game against Rugby United New York to get to the Major League Rugby championship next week against the San Seattle Seawolves

