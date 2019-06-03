Evansville Thunderbolts Welcome New General Manager and Senior Account Executive

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League announce the addition of new General Manager, Patrick Kelly, and Senior Account Executive, Kali Mayes.

Patrick comes to the Evansville Thunderbolts with over 25 years of experience in sales management, training, development, and consulting, with an emphasis in professional sports teams and media sales.

With both a hockey and sales background, Kali brings much energy and passion to the Thunderbolts organization stating "I couldn't be more excited to have been presented with the opportunity to be a part of what I feel to be is an integral season for the Evansville Thunderbolts. I believe with the addition of our new Head Coach-Jeff Bes, and our new General Manager, we are in a really exciting position for growth; a true position to thrive!"

Evansville Thunderbolts 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale. With many more membership benefits, such as guaranteed seats, special team meet & greets, exclusive membership parties, merchandise discounts and so much more, now is the time to reserve your membership rewards. For more information on full season or half season tickets, please call 812-422-BOLT.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

