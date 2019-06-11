Condors Sign Esposito and Iacobellis to AHL Deals

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed C Luke Esposito and F Steven Iacobellis (YAH-co-BELL-us) to AHL contracts for the 2019-20 season.

ESPOSITO (stats)

Career highs in goals (7), assists (17), and points (24) in 63 games with the Condors in 2018-19

Finished the regular season with 18 points (5g-13a) in his last 33 games

Had three points (1g-2a) in eight Calder Cup Playoffs games

Has recorded 32 points (8g-24a) in 94 AHL games over two seasons and four points (1g-3a) in 13 Calder Cup Playoffs games

Two-time ECAC champion at HarvardIACOBELLIS (stats)

Led the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) in scoring in 2018-19 with 65 points (23g-42a) in 58 games

Named to the 2018-19 ECHL All-Rookie Team

He finished third in the ECHL Rookie Scoring race and was second in assists; his 19 power-play assists were most by a rookie in the ECHL last season

Played four seasons at UMass-Amherst, where he recorded at least 20 points in four straight seasons

