Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

June 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$350,000).

Bartkowski, 31 (6/4/88), registered 19 points (4g, 15a) and 48 penalty minutes (PIM) in 70 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2018-19. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., ranked second on the team in plus/minus rating (plus-11) and T-2nd amongst team defensemen in games played. In addition, he tallied two points (1g, 1a) and 10 PIM in 11 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The left-shot defenseman made his Minnesota debut on Dec. 29, 2018 at Winnipeg, becoming the 25th player (fourth defenseman) in Wild franchise history to score a goal in his team debut.

Bartkowski owns 48 points (8g, 40a), 157 PIM and 482 hits in 255 games during parts of nine NHL seasons with Boston (2010-15), Vancouver (2015-16), Calgary (2016-18) and Minnesota (2018-19). The blueliner has tallied three points (1g, 2a) and 14 PIM in 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests with Boston (2012-14) and Calgary (2016-17). He has 98 points (17g, 81a) and 211 PIM in 279 games during five seasons in the AHL with the Providence Bruins (2010-13, 2016-17) and Iowa (2018-19).

The Wild signed Bartkowski as a free agent on July 1, 2018. He was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (190th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

