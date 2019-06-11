Oilers Sign Patrick Russell to One-Year NHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have signed RW Patrick Russell to a one-year NHL contract. Russell was an unrestricted free agent.

Career highs in goals (18), assists (22), and points (40) in 2018-19; in addition was second-best on the team at +30

Had seven points (2g-5a) in 10 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games

One of five Condors to make their NHL debuts in 2018-19 with the Oilers against Calgary on November 17; he played five games in Edmonton

Led the Condors with two shorthanded goals and was third in shots with 145

Recorded 84 points (40g-44a) in 187 career AHL games, all with Bakersfield

Represented Denmark for the third time at the 2019 IIHF World Championships in May

