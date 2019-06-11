American Hockey League, Clubs Raise $6 Million for Charitable Causes in 2018-19

June 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that $6 million was raised over the course of the 2018-19 season by the AHL and its 31 member clubs for donation to various charitable causes and relief funds across North America.

Among the many recipients of the AHL's charity endeavors this season were:

Ace Bailey Children's Foundation

ALS Association

American/Canadian Cancer Societies

American Heart Association

American/Canadian Red Cross

Boy Scouts of America/Girl Scouts of the USA

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund

Easterseals

Hockey Fights Cancer

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Mario Lemieux Foundation

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Salvation Army

Special Olympics

Susan G. Komen For the Cure

United Way

Vet Tix

YMCA/YWCA

You Can Play Project

and many more...

In addition to monies raised, AHL teams gave back to their local communities through numerous activities, including more than 1,300 visits by players and coaches to schools, hospitals, libraries and other locations and more than 2,700 mascot appearances. More than 200,000 game tickets were donated to local charitable groups, and items such as food, coats, holiday gifts and hockey equipment were collected at various drives organized by AHL clubs.

In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 31 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 87 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 7 million fans attended AHL games in 2018-19.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.