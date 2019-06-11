Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: June 11-16

June 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Tuesday June 11 vs. Pawtucket Red Sox 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

- "Dog Night" - PREGAME Parade for this event. Dogs and their Owners for an additional $3 can parade around the warning track of the field from 6:15 to 6:35 pm sponsored by Jefferson Animal Hospital and the Kentucky Humane Society.

Tickets are $11 total ($3 for the Dogs and $8 for the Owners). The $3 from the Dog Admission will go to the Kentucky Humane Society. Dogs and their Owners may enter either at the Witherspoon Gate or the Jackson Street Gate (Penn Station Patio area). Dogs and their Owners may sit only in the Outfield Area and Section 101, 102 and 103 on the 1st base side of the field.

- "$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 PepsiProducts, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long. Sponsored by Meijer,

Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- MSD's "Waterway Protection Tunnel" - recognition of the Metropolitan Sewer District's "Waterway Protection Tunnel" Project. This includes a concourse table, ceremonial pitch and radio interview.

- SERVPRO Sponsor Night

- Anthem Performed by - "Pride of Kentucky" Chorus

- "Baseball Bingo" - Baseball Bingo this year is again sponsored by Meijer and Cattlemen's Roadhouse. This year we will be playing Baseball Bingo only on printed cards.

This year will be playing Bingo on both Tuesdays and Fridays. And we will again be playing two different games of Baseball Bingo.

The first version will be traditional baseball bingo with the winner receiving a Cattlemen's Gift Card and the 2nd place winners receiving a Meijer Premium Store Coupon ($5 off with a $20 or more purchase) .

The 2nd Baseball Bingo game will be "Letter" Baseball Bingo. The Letter that fans will cover is the letter "L". The letter "L" can be covered in any corner going in any direction. The winner of the letter "L" bingo will receive a $50 Meijer Gift Card and the 2nd place winner(s) receive a Cattlemen's Gift Card.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night - Season Ticket Holders can either exchange their 2019 "Expired Season Tickets" at the Box Office or their can log in and exchange them on-line (up to four hours prior to the scheduled start of the selected game). There is a limit of ten (10) Tickets per game. Expired Tickets may be exchanged for either an Outfield Reserved, Bleacher or Lawn Ticket. Tickets may be "upgraded" to a Premium Field Reserved Ticket for $4 or Club Level Ticket for an additional $9 charge.

Wednesday June 12 vs. Pawtucket Red Sox 12:00 Noon 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 11:00 AM

- "Splash Day" -

- "Day Care Day" -

- Pella Windows "Sponsor Day" - includes concourse table, ceremonial pitch and radio interview

- HUMANA "Sr. Day" - It's another HUMANA "Sr. Day" which means the designated "shaded" Premium Field Reserved Seating Areas in Section 109 and 123 are available for Seniors 65 and older to purchase for a $5 discount.

- "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

-

Thursday June 13 vs. Pawtucket Red Sox 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM

- "Chevy Kids Clinic"(Day # 1) - Kids will have already registered online prior to this date. Waivers being filled out starts at 8:30 AM outside of the WEST Gate. Clinic begins at 9 AM and runs until Noon with lunch served in the Hall of Fame at Noon.

- Liquor Barn "Sponsor Night" - includes ceremonial pitch and radio interview

- Rolling Hills Apartments "Sponsor Night" - includes concourse table, ceremonial pitch and radio interview

- Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion- $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 til 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- Street Tacos Sold Tonight - across from the Penn Station Picnic Pavilion

- Live Music(weather permitting) - by "Bungalow Betty" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 til 6:25 PM.

Friday June 14 vs. Buffalo Bisons 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- "Chevy Kids Clinic" Day # 2 - Kids will have already registered online prior to this date. Waivers being filled out starts at 8:30 AM outside of the WEST Gate. Clinic begins at 9 AM and runs until Noon with lunch served in the Hall of Fame at Noon.

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM -

- "Southern Indiana Night" - sponsored by Lucas Oil

- Lucas Oil "Sponsor Night" - includes a concourse table, ceremonial pitch and a possible radio interview

- "Friends and Family Night" # 2 - sponsored by White Castle. . Four (4) fans receive for $44 - Four Field Reserved Tickets, Four (4) Bats Hats and Four (4) White Castle Vouchers worth $6 each.

- "Girl Scout Night"

- Girl Scout Pregame Parade - from 6:20 to 6:35 PM around the warning track of the field.

- Girl Scout Campout - after the game on the field

- "Buddy Plush" Giveaway - to the first 1,000 children 12 & under. Sponsored by TastyKake.

- "Buddy Bat's Birthday Party" -

- Four Roses Bourbon "Tasting" - bar setup in front of the Team Store on the Main Concourse. Flights of four (4) 1/2 oz. samples of Four Roses Bourbon for only $3 a flight.

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special - featuring five (5) different Craft Beers at the Left Field Concourse Beer Trailer. These Craft Beers will be rotated during the season. For each game we will feature five (5) different Craft Beers: The "Drain the Keg" promotion offers early arriving fans a 16 oz. craft beer for $5 until the first keg is emptied that evening. After the keg is drained, the regular price applies to the selected beer.

- Baseball Bingo

- Postgame Handout - We will be handing out loafs of bread from Tastykake

- Postgame Performance by - "Red Panda" (sponsored by Four Roses Bourbon)

- Postgame Fireworks Show - sponsored by Lucas Oil

Saturday June 15 vs. Buffalo Bisons 6:30 PM 1st Pitch -

- Chevy Clinic "Rain Date" if needed

- Gates Open at 5 PM

- MARVELS "Super Hero Night"

- MARVELS Captain Marvel Giveaway - to the first 2,000 fans

- MARVELS Character "Meet & Greet" - featuring Spiderman and Ant Man in the Hall of Pavilion from 7 PM til 9 PM. The "Meet & Greet" will take place in the Lobby area just outside of the Suite Lobby Doors. This is the area just inside the Main Street Doors where Pee Wee's Statue is located.

- UL Hospital Cancer Screening - On the Concourse in front of the Suite Lobby (three (3) tables needed).

- "Party at the Park" - This promotion features 16 oz. Domestic and Import DRAFT ONLY (NO CANNED) beers from Anheuser Busch for only $5 until the end of the 7th Inning. The menu of the available beers is as follows: Bud and Bud Light along with Goose Island, Amberbock, Shocktop, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Amber Bock, Stella Artois, Bats Brew and Country Boy Cougar Bait (DRAFTS Only) will all be $5 for a 16 oz. cup until the end of the 7th Inning at any stand that serves these beers.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - Music providedby "Goldy Locks" from 5:05 pm til 6:00 pm on the field (right behind home plate and the batting practice cage)

- Corn Hole Boards - We will have Corn Hole boards again this year for our fans to play as part of our Saturday Night promotion. The boards will again be set up on the Overlook Grill.

- Junior Team Captain - sponsored by Visionworks will help present the game Lineup Card to the Umpires.

- The Allegiant "Fly Away" Promotion -

- Postgame Coupons - from Great Clips handed out beginning in the 8th Inning at the Gates

Sunday June 16 vs. Buffalo Bisons 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 1:00 PM -

- "Father's Day" - sponsored by PNC Bank

- Pregame "Autograph Session" sponsored by Allegiant Airlines - done on the concourse with one (1) Bats Player (TBD) from 1:05 PM

until1:25 PM on the Main Concourse

- GE Appliances "Group Day"

- "Derrick all Pro-State Foundation Father's Day Initiative" - MiLB initiative to raise awareness of Prostate Cancer.

- KET "Kids Character" Appearance - "Buddy" from Dinosaur Train

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - " FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12& under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last)& either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "BATS Kids Club Day" - The "Sign-Up" Table for the 2019 BATs Kids Club will be set up at the entrance to the "Funzone" on Sunday.

- "Inflatable FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame "Play Catch with Dad" - sponsored by PNC Bank

- Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - while "Play Catch with Dad" is taking place. Sponsored by Meijer, Subway and the YMCA.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.