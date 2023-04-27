Game Information: Columbus Clippers (10-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-14)

April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 11:05 AM ET

GAME #24 / HOME #12: Columbus Clippers (10-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-14)

PROBABLES: RHP Gavin Williams (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (1-2, 7.80)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: A Brenden Dixon grand slam in the bottom of the sixth helped the Indians overcome an early five-run deficit, but they could not hang on as the Columbus Clippers put up four runs in the ninth inning for a 10-7 win on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. With the Indians leading 7-6 after a bases-loaded walk to Miguel Andújar in the bottom of the eighth inning, Columbus scored four runs in the ninth. A two-run single off the bat of Tyler Freeman brought across the winning run against Yerry De Los Santos. After Indianapolis took an early lead on a run-scoring groundout by Josh Palacios in the bottom of the first inning, the Clippers responded in a big way. Three walks, two singles and a three-run homer by Zack Collins gave Columbus a 6-1 lead early. Dixon's first Triple-A home run came with one out and the bases loaded via a Grant Koch single and consecutive walks to Josh Bissonette and Chavez Young. Caleb Simpson earned the win for the Clippers as he held the Indians without a hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

DIXON GRAND SLAM: In his first Triple-A start, Brenden Dixon went 2-for-4 with a grand slam. Dixon's bases-loaded blast was his first career Triple-A hit, first grand slam of his career and led to a career-high four RBI. It was the Indians second grand slam of the season, Malcom Nuñez also did so on April 16 vs. St. Paul. Dixon was promoted to Indianapolis on April 21 after hitting .357 (5-for-14) with a home run, three runs, two doubles and three RBI in four games with High-A Greensboro.

MIGGY CONTINUES HIS TEAR: Miguel Andújar went 2-for-4 with his third long ball of the season on Wednesday afternoon. He has two-hit performances in four of his last five games and has logged a hit in 15 of his last 18, eight of which were multi-hit perormances. During this 18-game stretch (April 6 (2)-26), he is hitting .353 (24-for-68) with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 RBI, 11 walks and .449 on-base percentage. Since April 6, he leads the International League in doubles and ranks second in hits, extra-base hits (11) and fifth in total bases (43). He has drawn a walk in five of his last six games with only one strikeout.

FLOWERS AND ZAMORA DEAL: J.C. Flowers and Daniel Zamora combined for 5.0 scoreless frames in relief of Indians starter Caleb Smith to quiet the Clippers offense after a six-run second. Both Flowers and Zamora are off to solid starts to their 2023 seasons. Flowers is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA (5er/13.1ip) and 14 strikeouts. In a team-leading 10 appearances, Zamora is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA (3er/9.1ip) and 14 strikeouts.

BOLT TO THE BIGS: On Wednesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they had selected the contract of right-handed relief pitcher Cody Bolton. The 24-year-old was off to an excellent start to his 2023 campaign, he has posted a 0.90 ERA (1er/10.0ip), 13 strikeouts, 0.50 WHIP and .125 batting average against in his last seven appearances after allowing two earned runs in his season debut appearance on March 31. Bolton was honored as the Indians Pitcher of the Year in 2022, going 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA (26er/75.2ip), 82 strikeouts, 1.28 WHIP and .207 batting average against. After missing the 2021 season with a knee injury, he returned as Indy's Opening Day starter. He eventually transitioned into a multi-inning reliever after not having come out of the bullpen in his three prior seasons and was at his best while in relief, going 4-0 with a 2.65 ERA (10er/34.0ip) in 16 games compared to 0-2 with a 3.46 ERA (16er/41.2ip) in 14 starts.

STRATTON STRIKES 'EM OUT: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton posted 2.0 scoreless innings last Saturday, allowing only one hit, no walks and three punchouts. After allowing three earned runs between his first two appearances of the season, he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last five games (8.0ip). He has been excellent against Memphis this week, allowing only one hit in 3.0 innings and recording six of his nine outs via strikeout. Stratton's 19 strikeouts currently rank second on the the pitching staff behind only right-handers Luis Ortiz and Quinn Priester with 20 apiece.

TODAY: The Clippers and Indians will continue their six-game set today at 11:05 AM ET at Victory Field. The Indians will look to regain the series lead after Columbus tied the series at one apiece with Wednesday's win. Columbus won the season series last year, taking 12 of 20 games against Indy. Today, in a matchup of top prospects, Pirates No. 5 rated prospect RHP Quinn Priester (1-2, 7.90) vs. Cleveland's No. 1 rated prospect RHP Gavin Williams (Baseball America). Williams will make his Triple-A debut today with Columbus, he is 1-0 in three starts with a 0.63 ERA (1er/14.1ip) and 20 strikeouts with Double-A Akron this season before getting promoted today.

PITCHING PROSPECT CLASH: In today's pitching matchup, a former top 100 prospect and current No. 16 rated prospect in baseball - according to Baseball America - will clash for a much anticipated duel. Indians right-hander Quinn Priester was formerly ranked baseball's No. 58 overall prospect in 2021 and No. 88 in 2022. Priester is currently Pittsburgh's No. 5 rated prospect and was selected 18th overall in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Cary-Grove (Illinois) High School. Priester finished last season with a 3.29 ERA (33er/90.1ip) overall between Double-A Altoona and a short stint with Indy en route to being honored as the Young Bucs Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year, given to the top-performing minor league pitcher in Pittsburgh's organization. On the other side, is No. 16 rated prospect in baseball and the Guardians top prospect Gavin Williams will be Priester's counterpart for Columbus. In 25 starts in 2022, Williams posted a 1.96 ERA (25er/115.0ip) with 149 strikeouts, 0.95 WHIP and .173 batting average against.

THIS DATE IN 2019: After fanning eight batters in his last start, right-hander Mitch Keller one-upped himself with 10 strikeouts at Charlotte to earn his second win of the season. The Indians took an early lead and never trailed even as Keller surrendered four runs in his 5.0-inning start. Right fielder Eric Wood paced the offense, going 3-for-5 with a career-high tying four RBI, and catcher Jacob Stallings belted two home runs. Five members of the Indians had multi-hit days, with Jake Elmore joining the multi-RBI club. Tyler Lyons and Clay Holmes combined for 4.0 one-hit innings and eight strikeouts. Indy's pitching staff total a season-high 18 strikeouts.

