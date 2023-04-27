Saints Finally Get Lefty out of Pen, Kody Funderburk Transferred from Double-A Wichita

April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The St. Paul Saints have played the first four and a half series of the season without a left-handed pitcher in the bullpen. They will finally add a southpaw, and it's one that has earned his promotion. Left-handed pitcher Kody Funderburk was transferred from Double-A Wichita on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Funderburk was 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in five relief appearances with the Wind Surge this season. In 9.0 innings he's allowed one run on eight hits while walking six and striking out 14 with a .235 opponents batting average against.

Last season, Funderburk was dominant as both a starter and reliever with the Wind Surge. He was 10-5 with a 2.94 ERA in 32 games (17 starts). In 107.0 innings pitched he walked 44 and struck out 103 with a 1.33 WHIP and .244 opponents batting average. His numbers earned him a Post-Season Texas League All-Star selection.

Funderburk was a 15th round selection by the Minnesota Twins out of Dallas Baptist (TX) University. In his career he is 18-12 with a 3.32 ERA in 78 games (46 starts). In 271.0 innings pitched he's walked 199, struck out 288, a WHIP of 1.34 and opponents are hitting just .240 against him.

The Saints roster stands at the league maximum of 28 players.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.