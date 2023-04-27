Knights Postponed Thursday Due to Inclement Weather
April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Thursday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 28 with game one starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.
Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Charlotte Knights home game (except July 4), based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.
