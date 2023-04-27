Redbirds Announce Halfway to Halloween Festivities
April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's Halfway to Halloween event. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park.
Saturday, May 6 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 3:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 2:00p.m. CDT
Pillowcase giveaway: First 1,000 fans 12-and-under through the gates will receive a Redbirds-themed pillowcase. Find more information here.
Trick-or-treating throughout the game: Fans can participate in trick-or-treating around the ballpark before and during the game. Find more information here.
Rockey's Rockstars Tickets: Companies or individuals can purchase tickets to be donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club. Three package levels include:
Shut Out: $600, 50 tickets donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club, trick-or-treat table, video board recognition & four (4) bags of candy to pass out during trick-or-treating.
No Hitter: $1500, 125 tickets donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club, player-signed Redbirds baseball, trick-or-treat table, video board recognition & six (6) bags of candy to pass out during trick-or-treating.
Perfect Game: $3000, 250 tickets donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club, a player-signed Redbirds jersey, trick-or-treat table, video board recognition, on-field recognition & 10 bags of candy to pass out during trick-or-treating.
On-field pregame parade for fans dressed in costume. Find more information here.
Costume Contests throughout the game. Find more information here.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
