Bulls Beat 'Birds 2-1

April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls starting pitcher Cooper Criswell tossed seven strong innings, while right fielder Ruben Cardenas homered for the second straight night and designated hitter Kyle Manzardo mashed three hits in Durham's 2-1 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Criswell (7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) earned the victory with his seven solid frames, yielding a lone earned run on three hits, adding seven strikeouts compared to just one walk. Dating back to April 13, Criswell over his last two outings with the Bulls has surrendered one earned run on five hits, adding 11 strikeouts compared to one walk.

Durham relievers Chris Muller (1.0 IP, 1 SO) and Hector Perez (1.0 IP, 2 SO) combined for the final two scoreless innings in support of Criswell, with Perez notching the save. Memphis reliever James Naile (3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The Redbirds got their lone run off Criswell in the fifth when 1B Luken Baker went deep. The Bulls would answer in the sixth when Cardenas crushed his eighth longball of the year and second in as many nights to even the contest. C Nick Dini would then give Durham the lead with an RBI single to center.

Manzardo (3-4) recorded a game-high three hits in the contest, tallying half of the Bulls' six hits. Baker (2-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI), meanwhile, posted two of Memphis' three knocks. Bulls 3B Osleivis Basabe failed to collect at least one hit, snapping his team-best eight-game hit streak.

The two teams are set to face off again on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Evan McKendry is expected to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by Memphis RHP Gordon Graceffo.

