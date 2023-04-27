Rochester Plates Post-Game Notes - 4.27.23
April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
St. Paul Saints (15-8) 5, Rochester Plates (7-16) 1
Thursday, April 27th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY
Final: STP 5, ROC 1
WP: Louie Varland (2-0, 4.20)â
LP: Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.80)
SV:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E
St. Paul 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 â 5 4 0
Rochester 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 â 1 4 0
Game Information:
First Pitch: 11:05 a.m
Temperature: 50°F
Time of Game: 2:32
Attendance: 4,447
Home Runs:
STP - Mark Contreras (4) three-run off RHP Wily Peralta in the 1st (count: 0-0) to right field
Starting Pitchers:
RHP Louie Varland: (2-0, 4.20) 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO, 22 BF, 94/65 (P/S), left up 3-1
RHP Wily Peralta: (0-1, 4.80) 4.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 18 BF, 83/48 (P/S), left down 3-0
PLATES NOTES
REHEAT IT TOMORROW: The Rochester Plates dropped the third of a six-game series against St. Paul Thursday, 5-1...the Plates middle infield accounted for their entire offense, as 2B Darren Baker and SS Richie Martin both logged multi-hit games...the pitching staff struck out 10 batters, the third consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts as RHP Wily Peralta led the way with five.
DARREN RAKER: 2B Darren Baker posted his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the year Thursday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss...
âComing into Thursday, Baker's 28 hits are tied for third-most in the International League.
RICHIE TWO BAGS: SS Richie Martin collected a pair of knocks including his first extra-base hit of the year in Thursday's contest, going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base...the pair of hits were the 99th and 100th Triple-A hits of his career...
âThis was the Detroit native's first multi-hit game of the season.
MR. CLEAN: LHP Alberto Baldonado worked 1.1 clean innings in Thursday's loss...over his last 15 appearances dating back to 9/8/22, the Panama native has allowed an earned run in just one of them (4/25)...
âComing into Friday, his 10 appearances this season are tied for the most in the International League.
SAINTS NOTES
MARKY MARK: Saints' LF Mark Contreras accounted for half of his squads hits Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the top half of the first...his three RBI in Thursday's contest gives him 21 on the season, most on the team...
âHe also leads the club with a .316 batting average (24-for-76).
âNEXT GAME
St. Paul vs. Rochester
Friday, April 28th
First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.â
RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-2, 9.00) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 8.50)ââ
