Rochester Plates Post-Game Notes - 4.27.23

St. Paul Saints (15-8) 5, Rochester Plates (7-16) 1

Thursday, April 27th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

Final: STP 5, ROC 1

WP: Louie Varland (2-0, 4.20)â

LP: Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.80)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

St. Paul 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 â 5 4 0

Rochester 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 â 1 4 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m

Temperature: 50°F

Time of Game: 2:32

Attendance: 4,447

Home Runs:

STP - Mark Contreras (4) three-run off RHP Wily Peralta in the 1st (count: 0-0) to right field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Louie Varland: (2-0, 4.20) 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO, 22 BF, 94/65 (P/S), left up 3-1

RHP Wily Peralta: (0-1, 4.80) 4.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 18 BF, 83/48 (P/S), left down 3-0

PLATES NOTES

REHEAT IT TOMORROW: The Rochester Plates dropped the third of a six-game series against St. Paul Thursday, 5-1...the Plates middle infield accounted for their entire offense, as 2B Darren Baker and SS Richie Martin both logged multi-hit games...the pitching staff struck out 10 batters, the third consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts as RHP Wily Peralta led the way with five.

DARREN RAKER: 2B Darren Baker posted his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the year Thursday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss...

âComing into Thursday, Baker's 28 hits are tied for third-most in the International League.

RICHIE TWO BAGS: SS Richie Martin collected a pair of knocks including his first extra-base hit of the year in Thursday's contest, going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base...the pair of hits were the 99th and 100th Triple-A hits of his career...

âThis was the Detroit native's first multi-hit game of the season.

MR. CLEAN: LHP Alberto Baldonado worked 1.1 clean innings in Thursday's loss...over his last 15 appearances dating back to 9/8/22, the Panama native has allowed an earned run in just one of them (4/25)...

âComing into Friday, his 10 appearances this season are tied for the most in the International League.

SAINTS NOTES

MARKY MARK: Saints' LF Mark Contreras accounted for half of his squads hits Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in the top half of the first...his three RBI in Thursday's contest gives him 21 on the season, most on the team...

âHe also leads the club with a .316 batting average (24-for-76).

