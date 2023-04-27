RailRiders Defeat WooSox, 4-1

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester WooSox 4-1 on Wednesday night. Tanner Tully impressed out of the gate notching a career-tying nine strikeouts. Billy McKinney led the offense with three hits and two runs batted in. SWB leads the series 2-0.

The RailRiders got on the board first in second inning. Jake Bauers led off with a walk to extend his on-base streak to eleven games. An RBI single off the bat of Billy McKinney garnered a 1-0 lead.

The WooSox tied it up in the third after a hit and two errors let Caleb Hamilton score. That ended up being their only run of the contest.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke the tie with a run in the sixth, again thanks to McKinney. After Bauers doubled, McKinney recorded a base hit for a 2-1 advantage.

In the eighth, SWB added a few insurance runs. Jamie Westbrook began with a walk and McKinney doubled for his third hit of the day to put two in scoring position. Jesus Bastidas sent a deep sacrifice fly to drive in Bauers and shift McKinney to third. With Jose Godoy caught in a run down, McKinney was able to swipe home for the RailRiders fourth of the game.

Tanner Tully (W, 1-1) had his best start of the season tossing 5.2 innings in 80 pitches. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits. Tully tied a career- high nine strikeouts along with no walks. Matt Krook got the final out of the sixth. Matt Bowman threw a clean 1.1 innings. DJ Snelten (S, 1) got out of the eighth and slammed the door shut in the ninth.

Chris Murphy took the start going 4.2 innings. He let up one run on three hits. AJ Politi tossed one and a third frames allowing one run. Joe Jacques pitched a clean inning. Jake Faria gave up two runs, one earned in his frame, while Oddanier Mosqueda put up a zero in the ninth.

The RailRiders take on the WooSox tomorrow at Polar Park. Righty Mitch Spence gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 6:45 P.M. (EDT) first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 10-13

