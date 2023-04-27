Clippers Shut out Indians on Thursday Afternoon, 7-0

INDIANAPOLIS - The Columbus Clippers plated seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to break up a pitcher's duel between two MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects and defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field, 7-0.

Indians starter Quinn Priester (L, 1-3) had allowed just one hit through the first four innings before being tagged for four runs in the fifth inning. The Clippers (11-13) sent 11 batters to the plate in the lone half inning of scoring.

Gavin Williams (W, 1-0) allowed three hits with three walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 shutout frames in his Triple-A debut with Columbus. All three of the Indians (9-15) hits were singles and occurred during the first four innings of the contest.

It was the first time the Indians have been shut out since Aug. 18, 2022 vs. Iowa.

Indianapolis will look to even the series tomorrow night in a 7:05 PM ET first pitch at Victory Field. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 2.81) will take the mound for the Indians against RHP Hunter Gaddis (0-0, -.--).

