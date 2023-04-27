Rochester Plates Game Notes - April 27 vs. St. Paul

April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (14-8) vs. Rochester Plates (7-15)

Thursday, April 27, 2023 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 5.59) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 4.35)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings logged their first win of the series Wednesday night after downing the St. Paul Saints, 7-2...RHP Jake Irvin picked up his second win of the year, becoming the first Red Wing to do so in 2023, after he went 5.1 innings of two-run ball, striking out six St. Paul batters...RF Nomar Mazara enjoyed a three-hit night, celebrating his 28th birthday, picking up a run scored in the process...LF Chad Pinder homered and doubled in the win, collecting three RBI to his line...eight of nine Rochester batters picked up a hit in the win...the bullpen shut down the remaining 3.2 innings of baseball, allowing just two hits...RHP Wily Peralta gets the ball for the Plates in today's 11:05 a.m. matchup as they look to pick up back-to-back wins for the first time since they won four straight from 4/12-15.

LIKE JORDAN '96, '97: The Red Wings pitching staff recorded 11 strikeouts in the win, making it back-to-back games with 11 Ks which set a season-high total on Tuesday...the Wings have struck out 10+ in seven games this year and have struck out 9+ in nine games...

Rochester currently ranks 16th among IL teams in the strikeout category with 176 in 22 games.

I GOT FIVE ON IT IN A ROW: The Red Wings have recorded one homer in five-straight games with their last multi-homer game coming on 4/13 vs. BUF when they hit two.

GET RICH OR DIE SWINGIN': LF Chad Pinder got the Wings on the board in the second of last night's game with an opposite-field solo home run, his first of the year and 50th in his Minor League Baseball career...this was part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate, adding a double, three RBI, and two runs scored...this was his first game of the season with multiple extra-base hits, something he did just twice in 111 games with Oakland a season ago...

This was his first Triple-A homer since 8/16/21 with Las Vegas (OAK).

(ALMOST) QUALITY CONTROL: Wings RHP Jake Irvin earned his second win of the year in Wednesday's contest...the Minnesota native was two outs shy of recording the Red Wings' first quality start of the season...the righty worked 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, while striking out a season-high six batters...

Irvin is the first Wings pitcher to reach two wins this season...it took the '23 squad just 22 games for a starter to reach two wins on the year...in 2022, it took Rochester 31 games for their first starter to reach two wins.

BIRTHDAY BOY: DH Nomar Mazara was one of two Red Wings hitters to collect multiple hits in Wednesday night's win, going 3-for-5 with a run scored...this was Mazara's first three-hit game of the season and fourth with multiple hits, tied for third-most on the team in just nine games played...

Mazara turned 28 on Wednesday...in six games on his birthday in his professional career, he has collected multiple hits in three of them.

HOT SOUP BATS COMING THROUGH: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 129 hits over the past 13 games, ranking second in the International League over that span (4/12)...

The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 (52-for-274) batting average...over the last 13 games, they've hit .295 (129-for-438).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.