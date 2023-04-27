Syracuse Dominates Toledo in for Wire-To-Wire 7-3 Victory on Thursday Night

Toledo, OH - The Syracuse Mets led from start to finish on Thursday night, utilizing strong pitching throughout combined with patient plate approaches to claim a 7-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A Detroit Tigers) on a chilly late April night in northwest Ohio. The Mets have won back-to-back games and two out of the first three games in the six-game series against the Mud Hens.

Syracuse (13-11) got the scoring party started right away, hitting consecutive solo home runs in the top of the first to race out to a 2-0 lead. First, Mark Vientos blasted a shot over the fence in left-center field to make it 1-0. Then, the next batter, DJ Stewart, launched a solo homer of his own down the right-field line to advance the lead to 2-0. The pair of homers were the first this week for the Mets in Toledo.

Syracuse scored two more times in the top of the second to make it a 4-0 game. First, the Mets put two runners on base with two outs via a Michael Perez walk and a Lorenzo Cedrola single. Then, Danny Mendick came to the plate and sliced a sharp single into center field. Perez came racing to home plate as Parker Meadows fired home from center field, a two-hop throw that eluded the catcher Andrew Knapp. As the ball skittered to the backstop, Cedrola sprinted home himself to push the lead to four runs for the Mets.

Syracuse wrapped up its scoring on Thursday night via two runs in the sixth and a lone run in the ninth. In the sixth, the Mets drew five walks and utilized a sacrifice fly to score twice and make it 6-0.

In the ninth, Jaylin Davis lined a single into left field to score Mendick, who had also singled earlier in the frame. Mendick finished the night with two hits, a walk, two runs driven in, and a run scored. By the end of the night, every single Syracuse starter had reached base at least once.

While the hitters were humming along, the pitching staff was holding Toledo (15-8) in check all evening long. Humberto Mejía began the game with three scoreless innings, striking out five of the first nine batters he faced while allowing just two hits in his short start. The next two men out of the bullpen, Eric Orze and Seth Elledge, held up their end of the bargain, combining to toss five combined scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Orze did not allow a hit in his three scoreless innings of work, allowing just two total baserunners in the process.

In the bottom of the ninth, with Toledo down 7-0, the Mud Hens made a valiant effort to make things interesting. After Andre Lipcius struck out to start the inning, Andy Ibáñez and Knapp both singled to put two runners on base with one out. The next batter, Jonathan Davis, lined a shot into the gap in right-center field that rolled all the way to the wall, turning into a two-run triple for Davis to make it a 7-2 ballgame. Davis promptly scored when the next batter, Jermaine Palacios, lofted a fly deep enough into center field for a sacrifice fly to make it a 7-3 game. From there, William Woods ended the contest, inducing a lineout to ensure Syracuse won its second game of the week in Toledo.

The Mets continue their six-game series against the Mud Hens on Friday with the fourth game of the series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

