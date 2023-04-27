Redbirds Muster Three Hits, One Run in Loss at Bulls

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued the six-game road trip at Durham with a 2-1 loss to the Bulls on Thursday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

First baseman Luken Baker drove in the lone Memphis run on a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Baker finished the night 2-for-3 and accounted for two of the three Memphis hits in the loss.

Baker's blast keeps him tied for second in the International League home run race, one behind Iowa's Christopher Morel for first. The slugger is also tied-fourth in the IL in RBI (21), tied-third in hits (30), third in SLG (.750), third in OPS (1.213) and tied-fifth in walks (19).

Tommy Parsons made his first start since being activated off of the Injured List before the ballgame. The right-handed pitcher tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one batter. James Naile (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out three in 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Outfielder Jordan Walker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first game at Triple-A since being optioned by St. Louis.

The Redbirds (17-7) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand.

