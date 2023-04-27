Redbirds Muster Three Hits, One Run in Loss at Bulls
April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued the six-game road trip at Durham with a 2-1 loss to the Bulls on Thursday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
First baseman Luken Baker drove in the lone Memphis run on a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Baker finished the night 2-for-3 and accounted for two of the three Memphis hits in the loss.
Baker's blast keeps him tied for second in the International League home run race, one behind Iowa's Christopher Morel for first. The slugger is also tied-fourth in the IL in RBI (21), tied-third in hits (30), third in SLG (.750), third in OPS (1.213) and tied-fifth in walks (19).
Tommy Parsons made his first start since being activated off of the Injured List before the ballgame. The right-handed pitcher tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one batter. James Naile (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out three in 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.
Outfielder Jordan Walker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first game at Triple-A since being optioned by St. Louis.
The Redbirds (17-7) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 27, 2023
- Jumbo Shrimp Take 6-1 Rain-Shortened Contest Over IronPigs - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Beat 'Birds 2-1 - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Muster Three Hits, One Run in Loss at Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Syracuse Dominates Toledo in for Wire-To-Wire 7-3 Victory on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens' Ninth Inning Rally Comes Up Short - Toledo Mud Hens
- WooSox Edge RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Postponed Thursday Due to Inclement Weather - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Wins Offensive Explosion - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Lose 18-16 to Iowa in Historic Slugfest - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Announce Halfway to Halloween Festivities - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 27, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Plates Post-Game Notes - 4.27.23 - Rochester Red Wings
- Plates Drop Thursday Morning Matchup, 5-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Dominates as Saints Shut Down Red Wings 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Clippers Shut out Indians on Thursday Afternoon, 7-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Finally Get Lefty out of Pen, Kody Funderburk Transferred from Double-A Wichita - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (10-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-14) - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Shut out for First Time this Season, Fall to Nashville 5-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - April 27 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Defeat WooSox, 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.