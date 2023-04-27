Chasers Shut out for First Time this Season, Fall to Nashville 5-0

April 27, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







NASHVILLE, TENN. - For nearly the entire game, the Omaha Storm Chasers kept within striking distance but could not find a way onto the scoreboard Wednesday night, shut out by the Nashville Sounds 5-0.

From the leadoff spot, center fielder Samad Taylor was the lone bright spot in Omaha's offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate, with three of the Storm Chasers' four hits and three steals, but he was twice stranded in scoring position, both times representing the tying run.

Nashville quickly struck again Storm Chasers starter Max Castillo in the bottom of the first, on a double and RBI single for a 1-0 lead, but Castillo soon found a groove, retiring 13 of 15 batters from the first through the end of the fifth to keep the Chasers within a run.

Castillo surrendered a home run and double in the sixth, but Jackson Kowar came in and fired 1.2 scoreless frames with three strikeouts and no walks behind Castillo to keep Omaha within two. Castillo finished on a season-high 5.1 innings and season-low two earned runs allowed, but without any runs of support, dropped to an 0-4 record in four starts.

Still without any offense by Taylor's three singles and a double from Nick Loftin in the second, Evan Sisk took over on the mound in the bottom of the eighth and was hit around by the Sounds, allowing a trio of singles, walk and sacrifice fly that combined to plate three runs and more than double Nashville's advantage. Andrés Núñez recorded the final out of the eighth, but Omaha went quietly in the ninth, retired 1-2-3 with a pair of strikeouts as Nashville finished it's MiLB-best fourth shutout of the year.

The Storm Chasers will try to bounce back Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park with left-hander Austin Cox on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.