Game Day, Game 52, Firebirds vs Wolves - 7 p.m.

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 52 - Firebirds vs Wolves

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds exploded for four goals in the second period and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Ottawa 67's on Sunday afternoon at TD Place in Ottawa. Kaden Pitre had five assists, Connor Clattenburg and Matthew Mania each recorded three points and the Birds finished their Eastern Ontario road trip with four of a possible six points.

EXCELLENCE IN NET: Nathan Day stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in Flint's 5-2 win in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon, his fifth consecutive game allowing two goals or fewer. In his last five games, dating back to January 30 against the Windsor Spitfires, Day has stopped 136 of 145 shots faced. He is 3-1-0-1 with a 1.77 goals against average and a .938 save percentage in his last five starts. The Edmonton Oilers prospect enters Friday's action with a 3.02 GAA and a .891 save percentage. He leads the OHL in minutes played by a goaltender with 2,560.

APPLES: Kaden Pitre assisted on all five of Flint's goals during its 5-2 win in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon. His five assists were a season and career-high in both assists and point and he matched a Firebirds franchise record for assists in a single game. Former Flint defenseman Tyler Tucker, who now plays in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues, had five assists in a 12-7 win over the Sarnia Sting on February 17, 2020.

IN DECEMBER IN SUDBURY: The Firebirds and Wolves played their first game of the season series on December 7 in Sudbury, a 5-4 Wolves win in overtime. Flint trailed, 4-2 in the third period, got goals from Blake Smith and Kaden Pitre to force overtime but Sudbury's Donavan McCoy scored the game-winning goal in OT. Smith led the Birds with a goal and two assists, his first career three-point game.

ODDS AND ENDS: Four of Flint's next five games will be on home ice. The Firebirds are 11-12-0-1 at the Dort Financial Center this season...Flint put 20 shots on goal in the second period on Sunday in Ottawa. It was the most shots they have had in a single period this season...the Birds are 8-7-2-0 against the Eastern Conference this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay on home ice on Saturday night. The Guelph Storm are in town and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

