Firebirds Edged by Wolves, 3-2

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds had multiple chances to tie the game in the third period but came up short against the Sudbury Wolves in a 3-2 defeat on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Alex Kostov opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal for the Firebirds in the first period. Defenseman Blake Smith broke up a Sudbury zone entry and connected with Kostov on a long pass from his own zone for a breakaway opportunity. Kostov skated in and fired it past Nate Krawchuk to make it 1-0 Firebirds.

Sudbury didn't take long to answer as Quentin Musty tied the game on a wrap-around following a scramble in front of the net. Ondrej Molnar pushed the Wolves in front a few minutes later with a power play goal to make it 2-1 Sudbury at the end of one.

The Wolves had another power play late in the second period, which resulted in scoring chances both ways. Flint goaltender Nathan Day made an impressive sliding save moving to his left, which jump-started a Firebirds odd man rush as their penalty expired. Smith entered the attacking zone and dropped a pass to Kaden Pitre, who quickly fed it across to Evan Konyen in open space as he snapped it by Krawchuk to tie the game 2-2. Day was crucial for Flint in the second period, stopping all 13 shots sent his way in the frame.

Sudbury jumped back in front early in the third period with Molnar's second goal of the night. The Firebirds had 15 minutes to respond and got their fair share of chances. Flint created multiple frenzies in front of the goal, but Finn Marshall shut the door in relief for the Wolves. Even with the net empty in the final minute, the Firebirds couldn't find an equalizer and fell 3-2 to Sudbury.

Flint dropped to 22-25-2-3 with the loss and Sudbury jumped to 25-21-5-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Blake Smith finished with two assists for his sixth multi-point game of the season...Evan Konyen has goals in four of his past five games...Kaden Pitre recorded an assist and now has points in four consecutive games. He has registered one goal and seven assists during his four-game point streak.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home on Saturday night to take on the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

