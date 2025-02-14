William Schneid Commits to the Colts

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2023 15th-round selection William Schneid to an OHL Education and Scholarship Agreement.

Schenid, who hails from Camillus, NY is a 2007-born right-winger who is currently playing for the Northwood School in the USHS-Prep. In 54 games this season, he has recorded 82 points (47 goals, 35 assists). Schneid was recently named to the NHL Central Scouting list for North American skaters and was ranked 202.

"William is someone we drafted a few years ago who was a little unknown to many other teams. He's been a proven goal-scorer wherever he has played and we're excited to welcome him and his family to Barrie next season." Commented Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson.

Schneid is currently committed to the University of Connecticut (NCAA).

