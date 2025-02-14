Frontenacs Reaping the Rewards of Tyler Hopkins' Breakout Season

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs' resurgence has been one of the many highlights of the OHL season so far.

Currently locked in a four-way battle for first place in the Eastern Conference, the Fronts boast a strong 30-14-5-2 record heading into their Friday Night Faceoff matchup against the Kitchener Rangers.

A major factor in their success has been the production of their top line, featuring OA Cedrick Guindon at center, flanked by Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Tuomas Uronen on the wings.

While the top line has been lighting up the scoresheet, Kingston has also benefited from the emergence of Tyler Hopkins, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Now in his second season, Hopkins has taken significant strides offensively, already surpassing his rookie-year point totals. The Campbellville native has been a key contributor to Kingston's secondary scoring, tallying an impressive 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) through 50 games.

"I think Hoppy's biggest improvement from last year to this year is his overall confidence with the puck," Battaglia said about his second-year teammate. "He looks a lot more comfortable making plays and carrying the puck rather than just passing it off or throwing it away."

Already regarded as one of the league's most promising two-way forwards, Hopkins prides himself on his defensive reliability-something he developed in his rookie season under head coach Troy Mann.

Now, in his second year with the Fronts, the Halton Hurricanes alumnus has added another dimension to his game by boosting his offensive output.

"I think my first year was more about playing a defensive role and learning the league," Hopkins said in an interview with YourTV. "This year, I've started to take that next step, which I'm pretty happy about. So far, it's been going well, and I'm looking to keep it going into the second half of the season."

Despite his well-rounded play, the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup gold medalist remains focused on improving.

"I think just continuing to sharpen my offensive instincts," Hopkins added. "Finding the net, trying to score more goals... that's kind of the next step for me. But I also want to keep moving my feet and find new ways to create success."

With seven goals and four assists in his last 10 games, Hopkins' strong second-half play has drawn attention from NHL scouts. He recently climbed to #54 on Bob McKenzie's latest draft rankings.

"On the ice, you're getting a detailed, hardworking, skilled, coachable, and reliable 200-foot centreman," Battaglia said, endorsing his teammate to NHL scouts. "Hoppy has been a huge key to our success this season with his defensive awareness and offensive production. Being a complete 200-foot player in your draft year probably isn't too bad for Hoppy."

For now, Hopkins remains focused on helping the Frontenacs gear up for what could be a deep playoff run-something Kingston fans haven't experienced often in their OHL history.

"I think it'd be pretty special to bring success to Kingston-a city that deserves it," he said.

And while the 2025 NHL Draft is on the back burner for now, Hopkins is excited about what the future might hold.

"If I have the privilege of hearing my name called, it'll be a moment I'll never forget-full of excitement and joy," Hopkins continued. "I'm looking forward to hopefully taking that next step."

Hopkins and the Frontenacs will look to keep the home crowd energized Friday night as they host the Kitchener Rangers. Catch the game streaming for free at 7:00 PM on OHL Live, YouTube, X, and Facebook!

