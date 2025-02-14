Fronts Score Two Late Power Play Goals, Double up Rangers, 4-2

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Andrew MacNiel and Jackson Parsons in action

Kingston, ON - A game that was tied 2-2 with 3:50 in regulation before two Kingston power-play goals handed Kitchener their first regulation loss in three games. Christian Humphreys extended his point streak to four with an assist and is producing at a two-point-per-game clip. The Frontenacs spoiled the return of Jakub Chromiak, who missed the first meeting between the clubs at The Aud while away with Team Slovakia at the World Juniors.

The Fronts scored late in the first through Nolan Buttar to open the scoring, but Trent Swick and the Rangers countered just 47 seconds later to even the score. Less than a minute after that, Tuomas Uronen recorded his first of the game to send Kingston into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead. Chris Grisolia scored the lone goal of the second period making it a 2-2 game after 40 minutes of play. With no scoring through 16 minutes in the third period, Kingston finally found the break through with Tuomas Uronen scoring his second of the game on the power play. Jacob Battaglia added another power play goal with 34 seconds on the clock to secure the victory for the Frontenacs.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, KGN 1

16:02 Nolan Buttar (2) - Riley Clark, André Mondoux

KIT 1, KGN 1

16:49 Trent Swick (26) - Christian Humphreys, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 1, KGN 2

17:47 Tuomas Uronen (29) - Cedrick Guindon

2nd Period

KIT 2, KGN 2

12:49 Chris Grisolia (10) - Cameron Mercer, Max Dirracolo

3rd Period

KIT 2, KGN 3 - PPG/GWG

16:10 Tuomas Uronen (30) - Cedrick Guindon, Tyler Hopkins

KIT 2, KGN 4 - PPG

19:26 Jacob Battaglia (32) - Quinton Burns, Cedrick Guindon

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Tuomas Uronen (2G, GWG)

Second Star: Cedrick Guindon (3A)

Third Star: Charlie Schenkel (28 Saves, W)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 30 - KGN 23

Power play: KIT 0/4 - KGN 2/5

FO%: KIT 34% - KGN 66%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Charlie Schenkel (KGN) - 28/30 Saves, 2 Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 19/23 Saves, 4 Goals Against

UP NEXT:

After Friday's game against Kingston, the East Avenue Blue wrap up the weekend in the nation's capital against the Ottawa 67's on Sunday, February 16th. Kitchener will then head to Peterborough to finish a three-game road trip in a Monday matinee on February 17th. Puck drop against Ottawa is set for 2:00 p.m. at TD Place.

