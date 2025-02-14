Otters Fire 50 Shots But Allow 8 in Valentines Day Loss to Attack

Owen Sound, Ontario -- Valentine's Day would see the Erie Otters make the trek to Owen Sound for the first of the annual two-game weekend at the Bayshore. Coming in as winners of two straight and with new Head Coach Kris Mallette behind the bench for the first time for Erie, the team would look to lock in their first three-game winning streak since November taking on the Attack.

The game would get underway with both teams creating opportunities. Against the run of play, Pierce Mbuyi (21) would throw a puck to the net and beat Otters goaltender Noah Erliden to give Owen Sound a 1-0 lead. Erie would look to answer but just moments later, the Attack would score again as Captain Landon Hookey (25) would make it 2-0. This score would stand after 20 minutes of play with Owen Sound leading 8-7 in shots on goal.

The Attack would come out strong in the second period as just over two minutes into the frame as Pierce Mbuyi ([2], 22) would make it 3-0 Owen Sound. The home team would stay on the front foot as on a power play, James Petrovski (PPG, 2) would make it 4-0 Attack. Following this goal Erie would use their timeout. The Attack would keep the pressure on out of the timeout as James Petrovski ([2], 3) to make it 5-0 and spell the end of the night for Otters goaltender Noah Erliden as Charlie Burns would replace him in net. Erie would find a lifeline in the game as Wesley Royston (11) would get Erie on the board and make it a 5-1 game. The Otters would keep the pressure on as Sam Alfano (31) would find the back of the net and make it a three-goal game at 5-2. Late in the period, Owen Sound would find a way to get the game's next goal as Landon Hookey ([2], 26) would make it 6-2 Attack, the score following 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favored Erie, 27-21.

The third period would get under way with the Otters looking to get back in the game. They would cut the deficit to three as Sam Alfano ([2], PPG, 32) would strike to make the score 6-3. Owen Sound would respond to extend their lead as Pierce Mbuyi ([3], 23) would complete the hattrick and make it 7-3. The Otters would climb back and score the next goal as Alexis Daviault (5) would strike and make it 7-4. The Attack would then respond once more with Landon Hookey ([3], 27) would finish off his hattrick and make it 8-4. Erie would get one back late as Pano Fimis (PPG, 22) would strike to make it 8-5 as Erie would fall by that final. Final shots on goal, Erie 50, Owen Sound 28.

The Otters will return to action at the Bayshore tomorrow and conclude the series with the Attack. Then the trip will bring them to Oshawa for a Family Day clash with the Generals before returning home one week from Friday to battle the Generals for Family Game Night and 3-2-1 Friday. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

