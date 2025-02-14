Misa Ties Spirit Record 47 Goals with OT Winner vs. Windsor

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Xander Velliaris versus Windsor Spitfire's Anthony Cristoforo

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Windsor Spitfires 3-2 in overtime on Friday, February 14th. Michael Misa extended his point streak as he buried the game winner in OT. His 47th goal of the season tied the single season record of 47 set by Josh Shalla back in 2011. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw saving 42 of the 44 shots he faced. Joey Costanzo was the starting goaltender for Windsor tallying 30 saves on 33 shots.

The Spirit struck first as Nic Sima received a pass from Graydon Jones and buried a shot past the pad of Costanzo. Jones and Calem Mangone picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead 1:35 into the game.

Saginaw added on as Calem Mangone found Jacob Cloutier in front where he toe-dragged around Costanzo and buried the puck for his 19th of the season. Mangone and Carson Harmer got the assists which gave the Spirit a 2-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 2 - 0 WSR (Total Shots: 9 - 12)

Both teams had multiple chances in the period, but the scoreboard stayed the same.

After 2: SAG 2 - 0 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 14 - 16 Totals Shots: 23 - 28)

Windsor got on the board with 4:37 left in the third period as Ethan Belchetz snuck the puck over the goal line off a deflection. Carson Woodall tallied the assist with a shot from the left circle.

Just 20 seconds later, Noah Morneau tied the game as he fired a shot past Oke. Anthony Cristoforo and Liam Greentree recorded the assists on the late equalizer.

After 3: SAG 2 - 2 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 16 Totals Shots: 31 - 44)

After Zayne Parekh broke up a cross-ice pass in the Spirit zone, Michael Misa led a 2-on-1 back into the Spitfires' end. His shot past the blocker of Costanzo ended the game and tied Josh Shalla's record of 47 goals on the year. Misa accomplished the feat in 48 games, 19 games faster than Shalla.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 2 WSR (OT Period Shots: 2 - 0 Total Shots: 33 - 44)

Powerplays: SAG 0/4 WSR 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (42 Saves / 44 Shots W) WSR Joey Costanzo (30 Saves / 33 Shots L)

Saginaw continues the homestand as the Sudbury Wolves come to town on Saturday, February 15th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

