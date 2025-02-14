Game Day - February 14 - GUE vs. OSH
February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Oshawa Generals travel to the Sleeman Centre for a Valentine's Day match-up.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ryan McGuire
17 points (11g, 6a) in 26 games this season
Has 6 points in his last 3 games
Had a goal against the Generals in previous meeting this season
Who to Watch - Oshawa Generals
Beckett Sennecke
3rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Leads the Generals in points and goals
72 points (31g, 41a) in 43 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Oshawa 0-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Oshawa 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0
Last 5 Years Oshawa 3-2-0-2 Guelph 4-3-0-0
Last 5 Years OSH vs. GUE @ Guelph Oshawa 1-1-0-1 Guelph 2-1-0-0
Last 5 Years OSH vs. GUE @ Oshawa Oshawa 3-2-0-2 Guelph 4-3-0-0
